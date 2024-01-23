5G New Radio Market Dialogue for Understanding the Role of Focus Groups in Qualitative Research | Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “5G New Radio Market” that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

The Global 5G New Radio Market, valued at approximately USD 32.6 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth, anticipated to witness a robust growth rate of more than 29.1% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. 5G New Radio (NR) serves as a crucial standard for wireless communication, forming a key component of 5G networks. Engineered to facilitate faster data rates, lower latency, and support a massive number of connected devices, 5G NR operates across various frequency bands, including low-frequency bands (sub-1 GHz), mid-frequency bands (1-6 GHz), and high-frequency bands (above 6 GHz). The utilization of high-frequency bands, such as millimeter waves, allows for greater bandwidth and faster data rates.

The 5G NR offers significantly faster data speeds and greater network capacity to meet these increasing data demands. With the proliferation of smartphones, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and other connected devices, there has been an exponential increase in data consumption worldwide. People are using more data-intensive applications such as video streaming, online gaming, and virtual reality, which require faster and more reliable network connectivity. 5G NR technology is designed to meet these growing demands by providing ultra-fast download and upload speeds, reducing latency for real-time applications, and supporting a massive number of simultaneous connections.

According to IDC, the amount of data produced was estimated to reach 35 zettabytes by 2020, but it reached that level in 2018, and in 2020, approximately 59 zettabytes of data were created. IDC predicts that by 2025, newly created data will reach 175 zettabytes, representing a 146-fold increase between 2010 and 2025. This exponential growth in data creation has led to the data processing and storage market’s valuation estimated to grow from USD 56 billion in 2020 to USD 90 billion by 2025.

Thus, increasing data traffic and data consumption is fueling the growth of the market. In addition to global connectivity & cross-industry collaboration and government initiatives of deployment & adoption of 5G new radio create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, the high cost of 5G infrastructure and regulatory and environmental concerns hinders market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market Dynamics:

The amount of data produced was estimated to reach 35 zettabytes by 2020, but it reached that level in 2018.

In 2020, approximately 59 zettabytes of data were created.

By 2025, newly created data is predicted to reach 175 zettabytes.

Key Regions:

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022 due to the presence of prominent manufacturers such as Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecasted period due to a strong focus on technological advancements and industrial automation.

Major Market Players:

Key market players include Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Limited, NEC Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., and Keysight Technologies.

Recent Developments:

November 2023: Ericsson introduced the Ericsson Reduced Capability (RedCap) Radio Access Network (RNA) solution, aimed at unlocking new 5G use cases for devices like smartwatches, wearables, and industrial sensors.

Objective of the Study:

The study aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast values to the coming years. The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects, analyzing driving factors, challenges, potential opportunities, competitive landscape, and product offerings of key players.

Detailed Segments and Sub-segments:

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Service

By Operating Frequency:

Sub-6 GHz

mmWave

By Architecture:

Non-Standalone (NSA)

Standalone (SA)

By Application:

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB)

Ultra-reliable Low-Latency Communications (URLLC)

Massive Machine-type Communications (mMTC).

By Industry:

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Automotive

Healthcare

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Offering, Operating Frequency, Architecture, Application, Industry, Region

Offering, Operating Frequency, Architecture, Application, Industry, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

