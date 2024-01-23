Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Participant Voices Harnessing the Collective Wisdom in Focus Group Studies | NVIDIA Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market ” that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Marketing Market, valued at approximately USD 12.64 billion in 2022, is poised for robust growth, expected to exhibit a healthy growth rate of more than 26.6% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. The market involves the application of advanced technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, and predictive analytics to enhance and automate marketing activities and processes.

Market Dynamics:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Marketing involves the use of machine learning, data analysis, natural language processing, and other AI tools to automate tasks, gain insights from data, personalize marketing campaigns, improve customer targeting, and enhance overall marketing effectiveness. According to NetBase Quid via AI Index Report, Annual global corporate investment in artificial intelligence in 2020 was, USD 125.15 billion and in 2021 was USD 176.47. Further, the increasing investment in digital advertising activities has provided a fertile ground for the integration of AI technologies in marketing. AI’s ability to analyze data, automate processes, and deliver personalized experiences has driven its adoption and growth in the marketing industry. According to Statista, in year 2021 the global spending on digital advertisement stood at USD 522.5 billion which is projected to reach at USD 835.82 billion by year 2026.

Thus rising spending on digital marketing is driving the market growth. Along with that increasing adoption of AI on digital platforms for giving customize experience to customers such as logical suggestion on e-commerce platforms for instance, Google Responsive Search Ads is a text ad format within Google Ads, an online advertising platform by Google. It allows advertisers to create dynamic ads with multiple headlines and descriptions for optimal customization. This feature empowers entrepreneurs to tailor their ads based on location, budget constraints, and other relevant factors.

Thus, increasing investment in AI technology and increasing adoption of AI on digital platforms are. fueling the market growth. In addition to increasing adoption of marketing automation and increasing trend of advanced analytics & predictive modeling in marketing is create lucrative opportunities for the market growth. However, the data privacy and security concerns may hinders the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Key Regions:

North America dominated the market in 2022, driven by a robust network of technology companies, startups, research institutions, and venture capital funding. The conducive environment fosters the development and adoption of AI technologies, including in the marketing sector. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecasted period, owing to rapid technological advancement and increasing business awareness and adoption of AI-powered marketing solutions.

Major Market Players:

Key market players contributing to the growth of the AI in marketing market include Amazon.com, Inc., Baidu, Inc., Google LLC, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce, Inc., and Twitter, Inc.

Recent Developments News:

February 2023: Bain & Company and OpenAI partnered to help businesses harness the power of AI. The Coca-Cola Company intends to leverage this collaboration to develop personalized advertising content through OpenAI’s ChatGPT and DALL-E platforms.

Objective of the Study:

The study aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast values to the coming years. The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects, analyzing driving factors, challenges, potential opportunities, competitive landscape, and product offerings of key players.

Detailed Segments and Sub-segments:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Application:

Social Media Advertising

Search Engine Marketing

Virtual Assistant

Content Curation

Sales & Marketing Automation

Analytics Platform

Others

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

Others

By End User Industry:

BFSI

Retail

Consumer Goods

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecommunications

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Component, Application, Technology, End User Industry, Region

Component, Application, Technology, End User Industry, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

