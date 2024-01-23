GPS Positioning Watches Market Nurturing Insights Strategies for Effective Focus Group Research Design | Polar Electro Oy, Suunto Oy, Apple Inc., TomTom International BV

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “GPS Positioning Watches Market” that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

GPS positioning watches, equipped with Global Positioning System (GPS) technology, offer real-time location tracking, catering to navigation, fitness tracking, outdoor activities, and personal safety. The market’s expansion is attributed to factors such as the rising popularity of smartwatches and increasing awareness of fitness and health.

Market Dynamics:

According to Statista in 2023, The smartwatch market is expected to experience a consistent increase in global user numbers from 2023 to 2027, reaching a total of 19.3 million. By 2027, the estimated number of users is projected to reach 229.51 million. Additionally, it is anticipated that end-user spending on wearable technology may amount to approximately USD 81.5 billion. Smartwatches provide near-real-time continuous monitoring of physical activity and physiological parameters, which has the potential to transform health care by promoting and evaluating health in daily life. According to Statista in 2023, The digital health market’s fitness/activity tracking wristwear category was predicted to have a total of 84.7 million users worldwide in between 2023 and 2027.

The expected number of users may reach USD 332.84 million after the fourth straight year of growth, reaching a new peak in 2027. In addition, an increase in demand of connected devices and technological advancements in GPS Positioning Watches would create lucrative growth opportunities. However, high cost of GPS positioning watches and complexity in installation stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Key Regions:

North America dominates the market, driven by increasing fitness awareness, rising adoption of smart devices, and growing consumer demand for advanced tracking features. The Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region, fueled by a rising awareness of fitness and health-related activities.

Major Market Players:

Key market players contributing to the growth of the GPS Positioning Watches Market include Polar Electro Oy, Suunto Oy, Apple Inc., TomTom International BV, Adidas AG, Timex.Com, Inc., Life Actions Track Llp, Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Soleus Running, and Omega SA.

Recent Developments:

March 2023: Casio Computer Co., Ltd. launched a new addition to their G-SHOCK family of shock-resistant watches, specifically within the sports-focused G-SQUAD line. The latest model, known as the GBD-H2000, offers a lighter weight and enhanced versatility to cater to various activities, ensuring a more comfortable fit for the wearer.

Objective of the Study:

The study aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast values to the coming years. The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects, analyzing driving factors, challenges, potential opportunities, competitive landscape, and product offerings of key players.

Detailed Segments and Sub-segments:

By Product Type:

GPS Heart Rate Watches

GPS Step Counting Watches

Others

By Application:

Training

Racing

Hiking

Others

By End-User:

Golf

Military

Navigation

Aviation

Marine Data Logging

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Product Type, Application, End-User, Region

Product Type, Application, End-User, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

