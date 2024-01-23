Disposable Endoscopes Market Analysis by Size, Share Trends, Qualitative Outlook – Global Forecast to 2032

The “Disposable Endoscopes Market” 2024-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Disposable Endoscopes Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and trends up to 2032.

The global disposable endoscopes market revenue was around US$ 1.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 5.4 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

A minimally invasive medical technique is known as an endoscopy, utilized to prevent, diagnose, and treat issues in visceral organs. Disposable endoscopes are either placed into the body by incisions, especially in the case of arthroscopy, or via natural openings or cavities.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

-The growth of the disposable endoscopes market is majorly caused by the rise in the prevalence of tumors, peptic ulcers, gastrointestinal, urological, and respiratory disorders, surge in several patients suffering from cancer which necessitates endoscopic procedures for treatment and diagnosis.

-The disposable endoscopes industry is noticing significant growth globally because of the rise in visualization systems in healthcare settings associated with technological improvements and the adoption of disposable endoscopes.

-The surge in the usage of disposable endoscopes along with minimally invasive surgeries in various regions of the world are the factors that extend the growth of the disposable endoscopes market.

-The growth in research and development investments, a significant rise in the capital income in developed countries, and the increase in disposable endoscopes-assisted clinical research studies support the demand for disposable endoscopes in the market.

-The growth in favorable reimbursement policies and FDA approvals in developed economies and patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries increase the growth of the disposable endoscopes industry.

-The rise in several research institutes globally offers growth opportunities for the disposable endoscopes market.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative influence on the disposable endoscopes market as a huge number of medical hospitals and colleges across the world were reconstructed to expand the capacity of the hospital for patients diagnosed with COVID-19. The usage of disposable endoscopes in the discovery, clinical trials, and development of medicine against diseases was a slowdown during the pandemic but did not stop.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global disposable endoscopes market in terms of revenue because of the availability of authorized disposable endoscopes with higher adoption of disposable endoscopes and the strong presence of key players in the region.

Also, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to notice the highest growth rate during the forecast period because of the rise in awareness regarding disposable endoscopes aided by minimally invasive surgeries and the surge in geriatric populations that are more prone to diseases.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global disposable endoscopes market are: –

-Ambu AS

-Boston Scientific Corporation

-Cooper Surgical, Inc.

-Flexicare Medical Limited

-Hill Rom Holdings

-Hoya Corporation

-Karl Storz

-Neoscope, Inc.

-Olympus

-Otu Medical Inc.

-Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global disposable endoscopes market segmentation focuses on Application, End User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

-Bronchoscopy

-Urologic Endoscopy

-ENT Endoscopy

-Arthroscopy

-Others

Segmentation based on End User

-Hospitals

-Diagnostic Centers

-Others

Segmentation based on Region

-North America

-The U.S.

-Canada

-Europe

-UK

-Germany

-France

-Italy

-Spain

-Netherlands

-Rest of Europe

-Asia-Pacific

-China

-Japan

-India

-Australia

-South Korea

-Singapore

-Rest Of Asia-Pacific

-LAMEA

-Latin America

-Middle East

-Africa

