Mega Data Center Market Empowering Perspectives the Dynamics of Effective Focus Group Research | Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Computer Corporation, Fujitsu

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “Mega Data Center Market” that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

The Global Mega Data Center Market, valued at approximately USD 23.6 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth, boasting a healthy CAGR of more than 4.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Mega data centers, purpose-built facilities designed for large-scale data handling, computational capabilities, and storage, are witnessing expansion due to the increasing demand for data storage facilities and the rising adoption of cloud computing.

Market Dynamics:

According to the Statista in 2021, the worldwide expenditure on information technology (IT) devices, encompassing PCs, tablets, mobile phones, along with data center systems, enterprise software, and communications services, amounted to approximately USD 4.26 trillion. It is projected that global IT spending may rise to approximately USD 4.66 trillion by 2023. Cloud computing has had a profound influence on data centers, as it has facilitated the emergence of mega-scale data centers by commoditizing computing, storage, and network resources.

According to Statista in 2023, the global market for cloud applications was valued at USD 133.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 168.6 billion by 2025. The cloud applications software market is expected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate of 4.8% during the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand of cloud-based services and rising technological advancements in the mega data center would create lucrative growth opportunities. However, the high initial investment cost for implementing mega data centers and the low availability of resources stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Key Regions:

North America takes the lead in market dominance, driven by an increasing number of e-commerce platforms and widespread deployment of large-scale data centers. Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, buoyed by rising internet penetration and increased adoption of cloud services in the region.

Major Market Players:

Key players contributing to the growth of the Mega Data Center Market include Juniper Networks, Inc., Vertiv Group Corp., International Business Machines Corporation, Schneider Electric Pvt. Ltd., NetApp, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Computer Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, and Intel Corporation.

Recent Developments News:

November 2022: BDx Indonesia, in collaboration with PT Indosat Tbk and PT Aplikanusa Lintasarta, announced a joint venture to establish a cutting-edge data center campus, covering 12 acres of land, with a capacity of 100MW. May 2022: NTT Ltd. declared the establishment of a hyperscale data center site in Mumbai, India, reinforcing its leading position in the Indian data center industry.

Objective of the Study:

The study aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects, analyzing driving factors, challenges, potential opportunities, competitive landscape, and product offerings of key players.

Detailed Segments and Sub-segments:

By Solutions:

Server

Storage

Networking

By Support:

Power

Cooling

Security

By Services:

Professional

Monitoring

SI

By Users:

Cloud

Colocation

Enterprises

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Solutions, Support, Services, Users, Region

Solutions, Support, Services, Users, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

