Mobile 3D Market Behind the Scenes How Focus Group Strategies Shape Qualitative Discoveries | Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, NVidia Corporation, Sharp Corporation

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “Mobile 3D Market” that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

The Global Mobile 3D Market, valued at approximately USD 64.8 billion in 2022, is poised for significant growth, anticipating a robust CAGR of more than 20.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. This market focuses on the creation, distribution, and consumption of 3D content on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. Encompassing 3D graphics, augmented reality, virtual reality, and other immersive technologies, the Mobile 3D Market is expanding due to increased smartphone penetration and a growing demand for 3D animation.

Market Dynamics:

According to Statista in 2022, it was estimated that the global smartphone penetration rate stood at 68 percent. The forecast suggests that the global smartphone user base may experience a steady increase from 2023 to 2028, adding a total of 910.3 million users, which represents a growth rate of 17.33 percent. By the end of this period, after five consecutive years of growth, it is estimated that the number of smartphone users worldwide may reach 6.2 billion, marking a new peak in 2028.

The increasing demand for 3D animation has played a crucial role in shaping the mobile 3D market. This can be attributed to the rising adoption of visual effects technology in the film industry, as well as the growing demand for 3D mobile applications and games. According to Statista, the global 3D animation market was estimated to reach a value of approximately USD 18 billion in 2022, reflecting a growth of 10.8% compared to the previous year’s figure of USD 16.2 billion.

The market was anticipated to maintain its upward trend and exceed USD 27 billion by 2026. In addition, rising technological advancements in the mobile 3D and expansion of gaming industry would create a lucrative growth opportunity. However, high technology costs and high-power consumption stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Key Regions:

The Asia Pacific dominates the market, driven by a growing population, high demand for mobile devices, and increased adoption of Mobile 3D technologies. The region is also the fastest-growing, fueled by increased smartphone adoption, growth in gaming industries, rapid digitalization, and the adoption of advanced technologies.

Major Market Players:

Key players contributing to the growth of the Mobile 3D Market include Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, NVidia Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Apple Inc., High Tech Computer Corporation, Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing, Amazon.Com, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., and Nokia Corporation.

Recent Developments:

March 2023: ZTE introduced the nubia pad 3D, a tablet featuring glass-less 3D visuals, capable of showcasing native 3D content and converting 2D content into 3D in real time. The tablet operates on the Android 13 operating system and utilizes the Snapdragon 888 SoC for enhanced processing speed. January 2023: Asus unveiled a new glass-free 3D OLED technology supporting Spatial Vision, allowing two people to simultaneously use Asus panels. The ASUS Spatial Vision Hub combines this glasses-free 3D OLED technology with exclusive apps, offering users the ability to watch 3D videos and movies, play 3D games, and engage in 3D model visualization or content creation.

Objective of the Study:

The study aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects, analyzing driving factors, challenges, potential opportunities, competitive landscape, and product offerings of key players.

Detailed Segments and Sub-segments:

By Type:

Smartphones

Notebooks

Tablets

Others

By Applications:

Mobile Gaming

Animation

Advertisement

Map and Navigation

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Type, Applications, Region

Type, Applications, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

