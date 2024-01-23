DECT System Market Beyond Numbers the Art and Science of Focus Group Research | Koninklijke Philips N.V., Gigaset AG, The American Telephone

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “DECT System Market” that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

The Global DECT System Market, valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2022, foresees robust growth with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. DECT, standing for Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications, represents a wireless standard widely employed in landline telephones, designed for short-range communication. The DECT System Market is witnessing expansion due to the surge in wireless connectivity and the growing adoption of smart devices.

Market Dynamics:

According to Statista in 2020, The projected global revenue for wireless connectivity was expected to reach USD 54.7 billion. Furthermore, it was estimated that in 2021, approximately 22.2 billion devices worldwide would be connected via WLAN Wireless Local Area Network. The DECT system market experiences growth due to the increasing adoption of smart devices and the ease of portability, contributes to market expansion. According to the Statista in 2027, the Smart Home market is expected to have approximately 672.60 million active households.

The household penetration rate, forecasted to be 14.2% in 2022, is predicted to increase to 28.8% by 2027.In addition, growing demand from telecom industry and rising technological developments in DECT system would create a lucrative growth opportunity. However, the lack of technically skilled personnel and complex rules and regulations regarding wireless technology stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Key Regions:

North America dominates the market, driven by the adoption of wireless communication technologies and the increasing demand for reliable and secure communication systems. The advanced telecommunication infrastructure and the need for efficient communication across various sectors contribute to market expansion. The Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, attributed to expanding industrial and commercial sectors, increasing urbanization, and the rising adoption of advanced communication technologies.

Major Market Players:

Key players contributing to the growth of the DECT System Market include Motorola Solutions, Inc., Vivo Mobile Communications Co., Ltd, Uniden Holdings Corporation, Video Technology Limited, TCL Corporation, Matsushita Electric Industrial Company, Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Gigaset AG, The American Telephone and Telegraph Company, Inc, and General Electric Company (GE).

Recent Developments:

January 2021: VTech acquired QSC’s LLC production facility in Tecate, Mexico, specializing in manufacturing wood enclosure loudspeakers. This strategic acquisition enhances VTech’s dominant position in the manufacturing of professional audio equipment through its division, VTech Contract Manufacturing Services (CMS).

Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Type, Sales Channel, Application, Industry Vertical, Region

Type, Sales Channel, Application, Industry Vertical, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

Objective of the Study:

The study aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects, analyzing driving factors, challenges, potential opportunities, competitive landscape, and product offerings of key players.

Detailed Segments and Sub-segments:

By Type:

DECT

DECT 6.0

By Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

By Application:

Public Places

Residential

Offices

By Industry Vertical:

Building Construction

IT Telecom

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



