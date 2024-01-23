Gas Water Heater Market Size Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends, And Future Opportunities To 2032

The “Gas Water Heater Market” 2024-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Gas Water Heater Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and trends up to 2032.

The global gas water heater market revenue was around US$ 7.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 12.8 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

A gas water heater is a heating device that utilizes energy from different external sources and moves it to heat the water. Water heaters come in different types like instant gas water heaters and storage gas water heaters.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

-The growth of the gas water heater market is caused by major factors like favorable government subsidies promoting the usage of water heaters.

-The surge in concerns among consumers toward energy and natural resources and the rise in the disposable income of consumers has a substantial positive influence on the gas water heater market.

-The high operating costs, rise in electricity prices, and technical issues related to electric water heaters are anticipated to propel the growth of the gas water heater industry.

-The fast urbanization and development of global regions in context with the construction of new commercial and residential infrastructure and buildings are expected to boost the opportunities for the gas water heater market.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the gas water heater market because of the shortages of workers, lockdown restrictions, and delays in several ongoing functions. The ongoing government mandates, the introduction of vaccination campaigns along with resumption of different industrial functions influenced the business dynamics.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to maintain its position in the global water heater market because of the huge demand from rural and urban regions. These growing countries are described by rise in income, population growth, and enhanced lifestyle. The surge in the leading players who are committed to introducing creative and affordable gas water heaters to address the requirement for hot water in this region is another driving factor.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global gas water heater market are:

-A.O. Smith

-Ariston Thermo S.p.A

-BDR Thermea Group

-Bosch Thermotechnology

-Bradford White Corporation

-Haier Electronics

-HTP Comfort Solutions LLC

-Lennox

-Racold

-Rheem Manufacturing Company

-Noritz America Corporation

-Rinnai Corporation

-Navien Inc.

-State Industries, Inc.

-American Water Heaters

-Takagi Industrial Co. Ltd.

-Ferroli S.p.A.

-Stiebel Eltron

-Whirlpool Corporation

-Ariston Thermo S.p.A.

-Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global gas water heater market segmentation focuses on Installation Type, Fuel Type, Application, Product Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Installation Type

-Outdoor

-Indoor

Segmentation based on Fuel Type

-Natural Gas

-LPG

Segmentation based on Application

-Residential

-Commercial

-Industrial

Segmentation based on Product Type

-Instant

-Storage

Segmentation based on Region

-North America

-The U.S.

-Canada

-Europe

-UK

-Germany

-France

-Italy

-Spain

-Netherlands

-Rest of Europe

-Asia-Pacific

-China

-Japan

-India

-Australia

-South Korea

-Singapore

-Rest Of Asia-Pacific

-LAMEA

-Latin America

-Middle East

-Africa

