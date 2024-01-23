Optical Transport Network Market Sizing Up Success Unlocking New Avenues in the Market of Tomorrow | Nokia Corporation, Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems Incorporation

The Global Optical Transport Network Market, valued at approximately USD 20 billion in 2022, is poised for a robust growth rate exceeding 9.9% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. An Optical Transport Network (OTN) serves as a high-capacity telecommunications network utilizing optical fibers to transmit extensive data over long distances with scalability and high bandwidth. The market expansion is fueled by factors such as the increasing penetration of the internet and the growing adoption of 5G networks.

Market Dynamics:

In the modern era, internet usage has experienced significant growth. According to the International Telecommunication Union, in 2021, around 4.9 billion people, which accounts for approximately 63% of the global population, relied on the Internet in 2021. Growing adoption of 5G networks increased the demand for high bandwidth which increased the Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market. According to Statista in 2023, the global number of fifth generation (5G) subscriptions is projected to reach approximately 1.9 billion.

This number is expected to rise to around 2.8 billion by 2024 and further grow to approximately 5.9 billion by 2027. In addition, increasing number of data centers and increasing demand for high-speed data transmission would create a lucrative growth opportunity. However, the high implementation cost and security concerns stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Key Regions:

North America dominated the market during the forecast period, driven by increasing internet penetration and the demand for high-speed data transmission in the region. The Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region, fueled by the expansion of internet services, cloud computing, and the rise in mobile data in the APAC region.

Major Market Players:

Key market players contributing to the growth of the Optical Transport Network Market include Nokia Corporation, Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems Incorporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Fujitsu Limited, Zhongxing Telecommunication Equipment Corporation, Infinera Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, NEC Corporation, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

Recent Developments:

In April 2021, Nokia expanded its mobile transport portfolio, introducing a fresh lineup of indoor and outdoor solutions designed for communications service providers and enterprises, offering a comprehensive microwave solution catering to various utilization cases.

In February 2021, Nokia and Vodafone achieved a remarkable milestone in data transmission, successfully reaching a speed of 100 Gbps using a single wavelength over an optical fiber. Nokia also introduced the Bell Labs 100G PON prototype, marking the world’s first flexible-rate transmission application within a Passive Optical Network (PON) network.

Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Technology, Component, Service, End-User Application, Region

Technology, Component, Service, End-User Application, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

Objective of the Study:

The study aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast values to the coming years. The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects, analyzing driving factors, challenges, potential opportunities, competitive landscape, and product offerings of key players.

Detailed Segments and Sub-segments:

By Technology:

DWDM

WDM

By Component:

Optical Packet Platform

Optical Transport

Optical Switch

By Service:

Network Design

Network Optimization

Network Maintenance

Other Support Services

By End-User Application:

Communication Service Providers

Network Operators

Enterprises and Organization

Government and Institution

By Region: