By patricia Carter, Report Ocean
2024/01/23 09:40

Cloud Radio Access Network Market Unlocking Potential Mapping New Success Strategies with Market Size Insights | Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “Cloud Radio Access Network Market”  that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

The Global Cloud Radio Access Network Market, valued at approximately USD 17.21 billion in 2022, anticipates a robust growth rate exceeding 21.20% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. A Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) is a network architecture centralizing and virtualizing baseband processing functions, offering more efficient management of wireless networks. The market expansion is driven by the surge in demand for 5G network technologies and increased mobile data traffic.

Market Dynamics:

The growing demand for 5G networks propels the adoption of C-RAN solutions, providing scalability, flexibility, and improved network performance essential for 5G deployments. As per Statista, the global 5G subscriptions are projected to reach approximately 1.9 billion in 2023, further expected to escalate to around 5.9 billion by 2027. The rise in internet users and technological advancements in cloud radio access networks present lucrative growth opportunities. However, the requirement for high-capacity fronthaul and high implementation costs impede market growth throughout the forecast period.

Key Regions:

North America dominates the market during the forecast period, driven by increasing internet penetration and the presence of key market players in the telecommunications sector. Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region, attributed to expanding telecommunications infrastructure, increasing mobile data traffic, and rising demand for efficient network solutions.

Major Market Players:

Key market players contributing to the Cloud Radio Access Network Market include Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Red Hat Inc., CommScope Holding Company Inc., Ciena Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and Dell, Inc.

Recent Developments:

  • In June 2020, Nokia Corporation introduced the 5G AirScale Cloud RAN solution, built on vRAN 2.0, enabling operators to profit from 5G wireless services and facilitating end-to-end network slicing for IoT applications.
  • In April 2022, Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. partnered with Meta Connectivity to enhance global adoption of open radio access network (Open RAN) technologies, aiming to accelerate the implementation of 3GPP standards-compliant Open RAN technologies under the Evenstar project.

Report Scope:

  • Historical Data: 2020 – 2021
  • Base Year for Estimation: 2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030
  • Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
  • Segments Covered: Component, Network, Deployment, End-User, Region
  • Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
  • Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

Objective of the Study:

The study aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects, analyzing driving factors, challenges, potential opportunities, competitive landscape, and product offerings of key players.

Detailed Segments and Sub-segments:

By Component:

  • Solution
  • Services

By Network:

  • 2G/3G
  • 4G
  • 5G

By Deployment:

  • Indoor
  • Outdoor

By End-User:

  • Telecom Operators
  • Enterprises

By Region:

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • ROE
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • South Korea
    • RoAPAC
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

  • What are the driving factors for market growth?
  • What challenges and limitations does the market face?
  • What emerging opportunities exist in the market?
  • What potential threats and risks could impact the market?
  • What is the current market size and growth rate?
  • What are the market segments and their sizes?
  • Which regions are projected to experience the highest growth and market share?
  • What variables affect different geographical areas?
  • Who are the major players in the market and their rankings?
  • What recent partnerships, launches, expansions, or acquisitions have occurred among the companies profiled?
  • What are the comprehensive profiles of the top market players, including business overview, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis?
  • What is the present market outlook, considering recent changes and growth possibilities?
  • What are the drivers, obstacles, and restrictions in both developing and emerging regions?
  • How does the market analysis utilize Porter’s five forces analysis?
  • How does the Value Chain provide insights into market dynamics?

