Brother dies after family quarrel over money in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 48-year-old man surnamed You (游) was struck with a bat and killed by his younger brother after a money dispute in Taichung on Monday (Jan. 22).

You, the oldest brother by three years, reportedly frequently returned to the family home to demand money from his parents. When denied access to more funds, he would become loud and quarrelsome, per Mirror Media.



Younger brother taken to police station for questioning. (Taichung Police Department photo)

Taichung City Third Precinct Lide Station Director Wang Yu-hsin (王毓新) said a call was placed around 8 p.m. on Monday about an altercation. Police officers found the residence in disarray, with tables overturned in the living room.

The elder son was lying with blood streaming from his head and no heartbeat. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital due to severe head trauma.

The younger brother admitted to picking up a bat in the corner of the house and swinging at his elder brother. He said the whole family was troubled by his brother's constant demands for money.

It was only after seeing his brother lying in blood that he realized the extent of his actions. On Tuesday morning, police transferred him to the Taichung District Prosecutor's Office for suspicion of murder.

Baseball bat used in beating. (Taichung Police Department photo)