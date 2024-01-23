Alexa
Swiss trade representatives meet with Tainan mayor

Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) looks forward to cultural, economic cooperation between Switzerland and south Taiwan

  140
By Michael Nakhiengchanh, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/23 16:42
Director Claudia Fontana Tobiassen (left) and Mayor of Tainan Huang Wei-che (right) in Tainan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Trade Office of Swiss Industries (TOSI) Director Claudia Fontana Tobiassen and other Swiss officials met with Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) in Tainan on Monday (Jan. 22) to discuss cultural and economic exchanges.

Huang said Tainan looks forward to cooperation with Switzerland in art, culture, education, and trade, per Liberty Times. In education, the mayor said Tainan hopes to learn valuable lessons from Switzerland’s people-centered education.

He also said that Tainan is the “cultural capital” of Taiwan and hopes Tobiassen can feel a sense of warmth in the city, per CNA.

Tobiassen said Switzerland and Taiwan have had many exchanges in recent years, and she is honored to go to cities outside Taipei.

The TOSI director said there are about 130 Swiss companies in Taiwan, with bilateral trade reaching US$4 billion annually. Moreover, there are 360 Swiss nationals in Taiwan, with over 20 residing in Tainan, she added.

Tobiassen said there are many opportunities for cooperation between Switzerland and Tainan. She also acknowledged international cultural exhibitions and activities in Taiwan and hopes Switzerland will have opportunities to participate.

The purpose of TOSI is to “facilitate and promote economic, cultural, educational, scientific and tourism exchanges between Switzerland and Taiwan,” per its website. Tobiassen has served as its director since 2023.
