Photo of the Day: Snow on Qixingshan, Taipei's tallest mountain

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mountainous areas of Taipei saw the first snow of the winter, and Taiwan News reporters captured photos of the snowy scenery of Taipei's tallest peak — Qixingshang.

At midnight on Monday (Jan. 22), the Yangmingshan Anbu Weather Station, near Bamboo Lake, began to post videos of snow falling. By 6 a.m. on Tuesday, the temperature was 0.2 C and one centimeter of snow had accumulated at the station.



Trail marker for Qixingshan. (Taiwan News photo)

The Central Weather Administration (CWA) told Taiwan News that 4.2 cm of snow was recorded at the Anbu Weather Station by 8 a.m., but it has since started to melt.

Taiwan News reporters arrived on the mountain at 9 a.m. and measured snow depths of 2 to 5 cm. Tourists were seen engaging in winter activities such as sledding and making snowmen.



(Taiwan News photo)

As the snow started to melt, conditions on the trails and roads became slippery. This could worsen overnight as the melted snow hardens to ice.

By car, it takes approximately an hour to drive the 23-km distance from Taipei Main Station to Qixingshan on Provincial Highway No. 2, but restrictions may be in place during snowy conditions. To get to Qixingshan via public transportation, one can ride the MRT to Jiantan Station and then take the S15 (小15) bus to Lengshuikeng.



(Taiwan News photo)

Once at Lengshuikeng, follow the Qixing Mountain Hiking trail and head to Qixingshan Main Peak, which is 1,120 m above sea level.

When visiting the mountain to view the snow, it is advisable to wear hiking boots with crampons or rainboots with deep treads on the soles. Carrying a hiking pole is recommended, especially when descending the mountain.



(Taiwan News photo)

People are also advised to wear warm, windproof, and waterproof clothing, and gloves, a double-layered hat, and a poncho in the event the snow turns to rain or sleet.



(Taiwan News photo)



(Taiwan News photo)



(Taiwan News photo)



(Taiwan News photo)



(Taiwan News photo)