Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Snow on Qixingshan, Taipei's tallest mountain

Ride MRT to Jiantan Station, then take No. 15 bus to Lengshuikeng

  1211
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/23 17:05
Photo of the Day: Snow on Qixingshan, Taipei's tallest mountain

(Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mountainous areas of Taipei saw the first snow of the winter, and Taiwan News reporters captured photos of the snowy scenery of Taipei's tallest peak — Qixingshang.

At midnight on Monday (Jan. 22), the Yangmingshan Anbu Weather Station, near Bamboo Lake, began to post videos of snow falling. By 6 a.m. on Tuesday, the temperature was 0.2 C and one centimeter of snow had accumulated at the station.

Photo of the Day: Snow on Qixingshan, Taipei's tallest mountain
Trail marker for Qixingshan. (Taiwan News photo)

The Central Weather Administration (CWA) told Taiwan News that 4.2 cm of snow was recorded at the Anbu Weather Station by 8 a.m., but it has since started to melt.

Taiwan News reporters arrived on the mountain at 9 a.m. and measured snow depths of 2 to 5 cm. Tourists were seen engaging in winter activities such as sledding and making snowmen.

Photo of the Day: Snow on Qixingshan, Taipei's tallest mountain
(Taiwan News photo)

As the snow started to melt, conditions on the trails and roads became slippery. This could worsen overnight as the melted snow hardens to ice.

By car, it takes approximately an hour to drive the 23-km distance from Taipei Main Station to Qixingshan on Provincial Highway No. 2, but restrictions may be in place during snowy conditions. To get to Qixingshan via public transportation, one can ride the MRT to Jiantan Station and then take the S15 (小15) bus to Lengshuikeng.

Photo of the Day: Snow on Qixingshan, Taipei's tallest mountain
(Taiwan News photo)

Once at Lengshuikeng, follow the Qixing Mountain Hiking trail and head to Qixingshan Main Peak, which is 1,120 m above sea level.

When visiting the mountain to view the snow, it is advisable to wear hiking boots with crampons or rainboots with deep treads on the soles. Carrying a hiking pole is recommended, especially when descending the mountain.

Photo of the Day: Snow on Qixingshan, Taipei's tallest mountain
(Taiwan News photo)

People are also advised to wear warm, windproof, and waterproof clothing, and gloves, a double-layered hat, and a poncho in the event the snow turns to rain or sleet.

Photo of the Day: Snow on Qixingshan, Taipei's tallest mountain
(Taiwan News photo)

Photo of the Day: Snow on Qixingshan, Taipei's tallest mountain
(Taiwan News photo)

Photo of the Day: Snow on Qixingshan, Taipei's tallest mountain
(Taiwan News photo)

Photo of the Day: Snow on Qixingshan, Taipei's tallest mountain
(Taiwan News photo)

Photo of the Day: Snow on Qixingshan, Taipei's tallest mountain
(Taiwan News photo)
Qixingshan
Qixing Mountain
Yangmingshan
snow on Yangmingshan
snow
snowfall in Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

4 cm of snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
4 cm of snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
2024/01/23 12:31
Cold wave to send temps down to 5 C in Taiwan's plains for 3 days
Cold wave to send temps down to 5 C in Taiwan's plains for 3 days
2024/01/22 14:47
Taiwan plains areas to reach 5 C lows by mid-week
Taiwan plains areas to reach 5 C lows by mid-week
2024/01/21 10:22
Cold wave to bring low temps across Taiwan next week, snow in mountains
Cold wave to bring low temps across Taiwan next week, snow in mountains
2024/01/19 11:01
75% chance of snow on Taipei's Yangmingshan next week
75% chance of snow on Taipei's Yangmingshan next week
2024/01/18 11:51