Pakistan Logistics Market Share 2024 Trend, Segmentation, Business Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2032

The “Pakistan Logistics Market” 2024-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Pakistan Logistics Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and trends up to 2032.

The Pakistan Logistics market value was US$ $$ billion in 2022. The Pakistan Logistics market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2024-2032.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Logistics industry in Pakistan. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of revenue generated.

Its market segmentations include by market structure, by End-Users, by Domestic/International, by warehouse space, by type of shipment and more; growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.

Market Overview:

According to Report Ocean estimates, the Pakistan Logistics Market ? which grew from approximately USD ~ Bn in 2017 to approximately USD ~ Bn in 2022P ? is forecasted to grow further into USD ~ Bn opportunity by 20275F, owing to the new government policies and emergence of new players and boost in logistics demand.

Government initiated Vision 2025 to create an efficient, competitive and environmentally friendly logistics system in accordance with regional and international perspectives which will boost the Pakistan Logistics Industry.

Development of six logistics corridors, including major transport and cargo systems, such as roads and rivers linking to border gates and ports will stimulate economic growth of the country.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By End-Users: Food and Beverages has the most share in end user segment as compared to other segments as it is the basic need of everyone. Pakistan food and beverage market size is growing at a strong growth rate due to increasing population, rising disposable incomes, coupled with changing trends and product innovations.

By Mode: Pakistan has a total road network of 260,048 kilometers. This includes 127,548 kilometers of paved roads and 132,500 kilometers of unpaved roads. Logistics services through road transport are hence preferred in Pakistan as they have less sea and air transportation facilities and also due to CPEC road mode is very common.

Competitive Landscape

Pakistan Logistics Market is highly fragmented market with top players accounting for ~% share in the market share in terms of revenue in 2022. The major parameters on which these players complete includes Delivery Cost, Delivery Time, Fleet Size/ Delivery Personnel and many more.

Future Outlook

The Pakistan Logistics Market is projected to show a significant growth, to contribute ~ Bn by 2027 with increase in demand, and government initiatives. The growth rate of total fleet size is anticipated to increase over the period with surge in working class population along with government incentives and policies.

