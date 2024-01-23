Nigeria Mattress Market Development, Industry Trends, Demand and Growth Analysis and Forecasts 2024 to 2032

The “Nigeria Mattress Market” 2024-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Nigeria Mattress Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and trends up to 2032.

The Nigeria Mattress market value was US$ $$ billion in 2022. The Nigeria Mattress market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2024-2032.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Mattress Industry in Nigeria. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of number of products sold and revenue generated.

Its market segmentations include By Type of Mattress, By Size, By Business Model, By Distribution Channel and By End User; growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.

Market Overview:

According to Report Ocean, the Nigeria Mattress Market which grew from approximately ~% in 2018 to approximately ~% in 2023 is forecasted to grow further into ~% opportunity by 2028. The Nigeria mattress market contributed to a global growth rate of ~%. Increase in the number of households and the increase in nuclear families have majorly driven the demand for mattresses in Nigeria, on the back of increasing sleep and health awareness among people.

Mouka recently celebrated the 60th anniversary of its trajectory into Nigeria market with a resolve to redefine the country mattress and other beddings industry. Mouka is therefore, setting the benchmark for competitors in the country beddings sector which it is poised to redefine through training and development of its manpower.

The effort at redefining the mattress industry in Nigeria would involve a yearly upgrade of manufacturing facilities, ensuring that operations are to the highest local and international Health, Safety and Environmental Standards with Information Technology (IT) as a major enabler of its innovative drive.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Size of Mattress:

King size and Super King size mattress segment were observed to dominate the Nigeria mattress market because of large physique and good height of the male population. The remaining market share was collectively captured by queen size, twin and others.

By Distribution Channel: Retail sales channel accounted for the majority of the sales volume while direct sales channel had a limited share in the overall market during 2023. Retail sales is majorly directed towards home users whereas, direct sales are directed towards hospitals and hotels and other major institutions.

Competitive Landscape

In Nigeria Mattress Market there are about ~ players operating in the overall market, and top players accounted ~% share in the market in terms of revenue. Nigeria mattress market is moderately concentrated in nature. The major parameters on which these players complete includes product variant, mattress price, benefit and product quality, product logistics operations, manufacturing technology and others. Top 5 Nigerian mattress players include Mouka Foam, Vitafoam, Polly Foam, Unifoam, Winco Foam etc.

Future Outlook

During the forecast period of 2023-2028, it is anticipated that the mattress market in Nigeria will grow at a CAGR of ~%, leading to consumption of ~ tons by 2028. To capitalize on the rising mattresses demand from the healthcare industry, major players are launching specialized mattresses suitable for multifunctional hospital beds. Growing health concerns such as mental tiredness and fatigue are affecting an individual sleep quality which is one of the major driving forces to create demand for premium mattresses in the Nigeria.

