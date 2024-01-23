Middle East Metal Working Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2024-2032

The “Middle East Metal Working Market” 2024-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Middle East Metal Working Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and trends up to 2032.

The Middle East Metal Working market value was US$ $$ billion in 2022. The Middle East Metal Working market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2024-2032.

Market Overview:

Historically, the Middle east regions have been crucial for metal working industries due to the rich history of craftmanship, trade and its significant role in connecting to various civilizations. Several Middle Eastern countries such as United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar have invested heavily in diversifying their economies beyond oil, there has been a continuous growth in the industries, including construction, aerospace, automotive, energy & more. These industries drive the demand for metal products & metal working services.

The construction sector has been a major driver of metal working demand with numerous mega-infrastructure projects and urban development initiatives in the region. This includes constructing skyscrapers, stadiums, airports, and other large-scale projects, all of which require various metal components and structures. Even though the Middle East countries are reducing their dependence on oil, however the oil & gas industry plays a significant role in the Middle East economy, since this sector requires metal components for equipment, pipelines, refineries & petrochemical facilities. Other industries which require metalworking include aero spacing, automotive, trading & supply chains.

Middle East Metal Working Market has been a mix of consolidated & fragmented industry. The market consists of mix of regional players like Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) & Tasnee which are serving the region on a global level. Along with other local players like Hidayath Group which provide metal works services within their region.

Middle East Metal Working Market Analysis

Middle East governments are steering their country towards industrialization & economic growth. With policies like Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, initiatives like UAE Programs & events like StreetFab, all these are propelling digital transformation in the sector.

The shift from oil dependency to manufacturing is reshaping the Middle East economy. Countries like Saudi Arabia are forging agreements with global partners to enhance their manufacturing capability, resulting in the surge of metal working needs to support various industries, including automotive & electronics.

Middle East Metal Working Market has grown at a CAGR of $% from 2017-2022 as Middle East has been undergoing rapid urbanization & infrastructure development leading to a significant demand for metal products in construction projects.

Demand for new vehicles in the Middle East & Gulf regions (excluding Iran) has increased by 22.3 per cent in December 2022. More cars will increasing demand for parts like engine parts & body panels which demands metal working products.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Type: Structural steel fabrication has been the dominant segment in the Metal Working market in 2022 in Middle East Region. Structural steel is known for its exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, making it an ideal material for constructing large & complex structures. Since constructions are taking place in large portions of the Middle East, this segment has been dominating.

By Application: Industry & logistics has been a dominant market in 2022, since there are multiple constructions happening within the Middle East region & metal working is one of the fundamental elements of the construction of buildings, bridges & other projects. These are essential for economic development & support the logistics industry by providing improved transportation network.

By Geography: Middle East is a diverse & dynamic country with varying economic conditions, industrial development levels & infrastructure. The region is segmented into Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain & rest of Middle East. The UAE is currently flourishing in 2022 because of construction & industrialization in the region.

United Arab Emirates is considered to be a major hub for manufacturing & trade. The metalworking sector within this country has been driven by industries like construction, automotive & aerospace.

With its Vision 2030 initiative, Saudi Arabia aims to diversify its economy, which could impact the metalworking industry. The country?s construction & oil sectors are key drivers.

Kuwait?s metalworking industry is driven by construction & infrastructure projects & the country?s economic diversification plan which will make sure that the industry flourishes within the country.

Competitive Landscape:

The Middle East Metal working market is characterized by a mix of domestic manufacturers, international players & a growing emphasis on technological advancements. The region?s oil-rich economy has created a demand for metal products & machinery. Several Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia & United Arab Emirates & Iran have established domestic metalworking industries to support their infrastructural & economic development. These domestic manufacturers produce a range of metal products which include steel, aluminum & specialized components. International companies, especially from Europe & Asia, have a presence in the Middle East metal working market, as they provide specialized machinery, automation solutions, and high-quality metal products.

Recent Developments:

EMAG Group is currently establishing a new sales company EMAG Middle East with its headquarters in International Free Zone Authority in Dubai. EMAG covers the entire process chain within metalworking: from turning, drilling and milling to gear cutting, grinding and laser welding.

Zamil Group, a long-established company in Saudi Arabia, known for its metal works, have switched from ZWCAD to AutoCAD for its robust features, user-friendly interface, optimal performance price ratio & technical support.

Watania Steel (WS) increased its output by bringing new items into its current line-up. A 500,000 t/yr rebar and wire rod mill were put into operation by the steel manufacturer in Riyadh next to its present manufacturing facilities. This move comes after doing in-depth research on Saudi Arabia’s demand patterns and new product introductions for over a year.

Future Outlook:

Middle East Metal Working Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~$% from 2022 to 2028 with Government initiatives for infrastructure development & logistics are expected to increase the demand of metal works within the Middle East.

As technology evolves, the Middle East metal working market could see increased automation, digitization, and the integration of advanced manufacturing technology such as additive manufacturing (3D printing), robotics & AI-driven processes, which will help in higher efficiency.

Middle East has been investing heavily in infrastructure projects within the construction, transportation, and energy industry. These projects often require extensive metalworking, which could lead to sustained demand for metal products and fabrication services.

Many Middle Eastern economies are looking to expand their economy beyond oil & gas. This diversification could lead to increased demand for metal products like aerospace, automotive, healthcare equipment & electronics.

The metalworking market in the Middle East can be influenced by global trade dynamics and geopolitical factors. Trade agreements, sanctions, and political stability will play a role in determining the region’s ability to attract foreign investment and engage in international trade.

