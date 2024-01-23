Behavior Analytics Market CAGR of 37.3%, Ethnography Techniques A Window into Consumer Behavior | Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Adobe Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “Behavior Analytics Market” that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

Global Behavior Analytics Market Thrives, Valued at USD 586.5 Million in 2022, Expected to Surge by 37.3% Through 2030

Refreshed Content:

The Global Behavior Analytics Market, valued at USD 586.5 million in 2022, is poised for a robust growth rate exceeding 37.3% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Behavioral analytics, a process of gathering and studying data from user interactions with digital products, such as websites or apps, is at the forefront of understanding user behavior, interests, and challenges. Employing advanced data mining, machine learning, and statistical techniques, behavioral analytics interprets data in diverse contexts, including business, cybersecurity, and healthcare, to enhance user experiences and elevate customer satisfaction. Key drivers for market growth include the escalating instances of insider frauds and threats, the widespread adoption of digital technologies, the rise of big data analytics, and a growing emphasis on security and risk management.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw8186

Moreover, the increasing adoption of e-commerce platforms and online shopping positively influences market demand globally. Behavioral analytics emerges as a powerful tool for enhancing e-commerce businesses by collecting and analyzing user behavior data. As per Statista, global retail e-commerce sales, which were USD 1,548 billion in 2015, are anticipated to reach USD 8,148 billion by 2026. Artificial intelligence-based analytics gain traction across industries, revolutionizing the analysis of customer behavior, improving predictive capabilities, and maximizing data capture.

For instance, BrainChip Holdings Ltd. collaborates with nViso SA to enhance Social Robots and In-Cabin Monitoring Systems by leveraging AI-powered chips to analyze human behavior. This partnership utilizes gestures, head positions, facial expressions, and other behaviors to enhance user and product experiences. These factors collectively drive the growth of the behavior analytics market.

However, challenges persist, including stringent data protection laws and a lack of awareness about the availability of behavior analytics, hindering market growth throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

In addition, the rise in the adoption of e-commerce platforms and online shopping is further exhibiting a positive influence on the market demand across the globe. Behavioral analytics is a powerful tool that is used to improve e-commerce businesses by collecting and analyzing data about user behavior.. According to Statista, in 2015 global retail e-commerce sales were USD 1,548 billion and the number is anticipated to reach USD 8,148 billion by 2026. Accordingly, artificial intelligence-based analytics are gaining high traction across industry applications for decision-making skills. The technology has revolutionized the ways of analyzing and understanding customer behavior by improving predictive analysis capabilities and capture maximum data. For instance, BrainChip Holdings Ltd., a manufacturer of neuromorphic AI IP and chips, announced a partnership with nViso SA in order to improve the Social Robots and In-Cabin Monitoring Systems by collecting human behavior.

The utilization of gestures, head positions, facial expressions, and other behaviors is examined using chips powered by artificial intelligence (AI) technology to enhance user and product experiences. Thus, these aforementioned factors are propelling the growth of the behavior analytics market during the estimated period. Moreover, the increasing integration of advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms into behavior analytics, as well as the growing demand for driver safety measures present various lucrative opportunities over the forecast years. However, the stringent data protection laws and the lack of awareness regarding the availability of the behavior analytics are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw8186

Market Dynamics:

Key regions in the Global Behavior Analytics Market study comprise Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America leads the market in 2022 due to substantial investments in 5G and IoT technologies, widespread customer presence on digital platforms, and rapid digitization across industries. The Digital 2023 USA study reveals that 72.5% of Americans use social media platforms, contributing to the region’s demand fueled by the exponential rise of digital solutions. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast years, driven by the increasing adoption of IoT, smart technologies, mobile and web applications, and the demand for solutions to understand changing industry trends.

Major Market Players:

Key players in the market include Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Adobe Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Splunk Inc. (U.S.), Heap Inc. (U.S.), LogSentinel B.V. (Netherlands), Altamira.ai (U.S.), Hotjar Ltd. (Malta), TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.), and Niara Inc. (HP Inc.) (U.S.).

Recent Developments:

In March 2022, Ribbit, a financial data and technology company, announced plans to offer analytics on bank behavior and secured series-A funding to enhance client assistance, affordability, and lower risk in financial services. In April 2023, UserTesting unveiled its Human Insight Platform, an advanced behavior analytics technology with machine learning capabilities, aiding organizations in live or prototype testing to reduce poor user experiences. In September 2022, TransUnion introduced TruValidate Device Risk with Behavioral Analytics to eliminate fraud and security risks based on user behavior, combining NeuroID behavior analytics with device intelligence.

Objective of the Study:

The study aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast values for the coming years. The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also provides detailed information about crucial aspects such as driving factors, challenges, potential opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscape analysis, and product offerings of key players. Detailed segments and sub-segments of the market are explained below:

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-premises

By Application:

Advertising Campaign

Digital Marketing

Content Delivery

Brand Promotion

Threat Detection

Others

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw8186

By Industry:

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Media & Entertainment

Education

Food & Beverages

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Deployment, Application, Industry, Region

Deployment, Application, Industry, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw8186

Advantages of Opting for Our Market Research Report:

Strategic Decision-Making:

Our market research reports provide invaluable insights for strategic decision-making. By analyzing industry trends, market dynamics, and emerging opportunities, businesses can make informed choices that align with their long-term goals and objectives.

Market Understanding:

A comprehensive understanding of the market is crucial for success. Our reports delve deeply into market size, segmentation, and growth drivers, ensuring businesses have a nuanced comprehension of the landscape they operate in, aiding in effective planning and execution.

Competitive Intelligence:

Staying ahead of the competition is paramount. Our reports offer detailed competitive intelligence, highlighting key players, their market share, strategies, and strengths. This enables businesses to identify opportunities for differentiation and develop robust strategies for sustainable growth.

Customer Insights:

Understanding customer behavior is fundamental to success. Our research provides in-depth customer insights, including preferences, buying patterns, and needs. This information is instrumental in tailoring products and services to meet customer expectations and enhance overall satisfaction.

Risk Mitigation:

Every business venture involves risks, and our reports are designed to identify and assess potential risks within the industry. This proactive approach empowers businesses to develop risk mitigation strategies, ensuring resilience in the face of challenges and uncertainties.

Investment and Funding Decisions:

For investors and stakeholders, our reports offer a reliable foundation for investment decisions. Through thorough analysis of market trends and growth projections, we provide essential information to support sound investment and funding choices, maximizing returns on investment.

Validation and Credibility:

Our market research reports undergo rigorous analysis and validation processes, ensuring the credibility of the information presented. Businesses can rely on our reports as trustworthy sources, fostering confidence in decision-making processes and strategic planning.

Long-term Business Planning:

Successful businesses thrive on effective long-term planning. Our reports provide a forward-looking perspective, forecasting industry trends and potential challenges. This foresight is indispensable for crafting robust business plans that stand the test of time and dynamic market conditions.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the driving factors for market growth?

What challenges and limitations does the market face?

What emerging opportunities exist in the market?

What potential threats and risks could impact the market?

What is the current market size and growth rate?

What are the market segments and their sizes?

Which regions are projected to experience the highest growth and market share?

What variables affect different geographical areas?

Who are the major players in the market and their rankings?

What recent partnerships, launches, expansions, or acquisitions have occurred among the companies profiled?

What are the comprehensive profiles of the top market players, including business overview, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis?

What is the present market outlook, considering recent changes and growth possibilities?

What are the drivers, obstacles, and restrictions in both developing and emerging regions?

How does the market analysis utilize Porter’s five forces analysis?

How does the Value Chain provide insights into market dynamics?

Request full Report: @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw8186

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean stands as a preeminent provider of market research reports within the industry. Renowned globally, we are acclaimed for delivering insightful and informative research reports. Our commitment lies in furnishing clients with a comprehensive blend of both quantitative and qualitative research outcomes. As an integral component of our expansive global network and thorough industry coverage, we offer an in-depth reservoir of knowledge that empowers strategic and well-informed business decisions. Our approach integrates cutting-edge technology, advanced analysis tools, and our proprietary research models, all underpinned by years of expertise. This synergy allows us to craft essential details and facts that consistently surpass expectations.

Connect with Us:

Report Ocean:

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Visit Our News Website: https://reportocean.com