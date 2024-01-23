Data Mining Tools Market Navigating the Consumer Mind The Influence of Ethnography Techniques | Kaggle (Google LLC), SAS Institute, Teradata Corporation

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “Data Mining Tools Market” that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

Global Data Mining Tools Market Surges, Reaching USD 900.7 Million in 2022, and Anticipates a 13.2% Growth Rate till 2030

The Global Data Mining Tools Market, valued at USD 900.7 million in 2022, is poised for substantial growth, projected to witness a robust growth rate of more than 13.2% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Data mining tools, instrumental in extracting valuable insights and patterns from extensive datasets, serve diverse industries such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, IT & telecom, manufacturing, education, government, and more. These tools leverage various methods and algorithms to explore, examine, and analyze data, aiming to identify unobserved connections, patterns, and trends for enhanced prediction and decision-making.

Key factors propelling market demand globally include the escalating demand for predictive analysis, increased utilization of data mining tools in the banking sector, a growing inclination towards these tools for organizational efficiency improvement, and a substantial increase in data volume.

Additionally, the rising adoption of cloud technology worldwide positively influences market growth. Cloud computing, making data mining tools more accessible and cost-effective for businesses, reached a global public spending of USD 332.3 billion in 2021, reflecting a 23.1% rise from USD 270 billion in 2020. This increased adoption of cloud computing expands market access to a broader range of businesses. However, challenges such as concerns related to data privacy, security, reliability, and the need for skilled technical resources hinder market growth throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Market Dynamics:

The key regions considered in the Global Data Mining Tools Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America led the market in 2022, attributed to the development of innovative technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things, and ample supporting infrastructure. Conversely, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast years, driven by growing IT infrastructure development expenditure, a surge in small-scale businesses, and increased commercial investments by various companies.

Major Market Players:

Key players in the market include Oracle Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), KNIME AG (Switzerland), Altair Engineering Inc. (RapidMiner) (U.S.), Orange (Ljubljana), Rattle GUI (Togaware Pty Ltd) (Australia), Sisense Inc. (U.S.), Kaggle (Google LLC) (U.S.), SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), and Teradata Corporation (U.S.).

Recent Developments:

In May 2023, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. launched a novel data interaction system integrating data mining and neural network technologies for secure and reliable information transfer through real-time interaction. In May 2023, U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc., a bitcoin mining company, announced a hosting agreement to distribute 150,000 bitcoins in collaboration with prominent companies, including TeslaWatt, Sphere 3D, Marathon Digital, and others. In April 2023, One Biosciences, an Artificial intelligence and single-cell biotech analytics company, introduced a single cell data mining algorithm named ‘MAYA’ for detecting therapeutic vulnerabilities in cancer patients.

Objective of the Study:

The study aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast values for the coming years. The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also provides detailed information about crucial aspects such as driving factors, challenges, potential opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscape analysis, and product offerings of key players. Detailed segments and sub-segments of the market are explained below:

By Deployment:

On-Premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Type:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Application:

Marketing

Supply Chain & Procurement

Intrusion Detection

Business Transaction

Others

By Industry:

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Education

Government

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Deployment, Enterprise Type, Application, Industry, Region

Deployment, Enterprise Type, Application, Industry, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

