Dental Alloys Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2024-2032

The “Dental Alloys Market” 2024-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Dental Alloys Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and trends up to 2032.

The global dental alloys market revenue was around US$ 1.99 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 3.1 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

An alloy is a mixture of metals and other chemical elements. Dental alloys are custom precision-cast to repair the missing tooth structure. Cobalt-based dental alloys are considered to be well-known metal alloys in dental applications. Removable partial denture (RPD) framework application widely utilizes cobalt-based alloys.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

-The growth of the dental alloy market is pushed by the rise in the usage of dental alloys in dental implants and partial denture applications.

-Cobalt alloys produced via additive manufacturing technology are proven to offer enhanced physic mechanical and microstructure properties, therefore making it possible to be utilized in dental implant applications. All these factors notably contribute to the growth of the dental alloy market.

-The amalgam-based dental alloys have the tiniest tensile strength that in turn results in the rupture of restorative dental implants hinders the growth of the dental alloy market.

-Silver-based alloys are mainly utilized in dental prosthesis applications because of their biocompatibility and low cost. All these factors are expected to present new growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate influence on the global dental alloy market. Many studies indicated that orthopedic surgeons were exposed to the highest risk of COVID-19 infection. To reduce the risk, key players in the dental alloy market were launching creative alloy products that tend to reduce COVID-19 infection among dentistry surgeons and patients.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global dental alloy market during the forecast period. The dental industry in India is growing because of the presence of a large number of dental institutes, dental laboratories, and rising dental healthcare awareness among people. This in turn has increased the demand and the usage of dental alloys thereby pushing the demand for dental alloys.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global dental alloys market are: –

-Alba Dent Inc.

-Argen Corporation

-Aurident Inc.

-88Dent

-Dentsply Sirona

-Heraeus Holding

-Ivoclar Vivadent

-Jensen Dental

-Kennametal Inc.

-Kerr Corporation

-Kulzer GmbH

-Kuraray Europe GmbH

-Sterngold Dental LLC

-Success Dental Co.

-Yamamoto Precious Metal Co. Ltd.

-Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global dental alloys market segmentation focuses on Alloy Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Alloy Type

-Gold-based

-Palladium-based

-Silver-based

-Cobalt-based

-Nickel-based

-Others

Segmentation based on Application

-Dental Restoration

-Dental Implants

-Partial Dentures and Bridgework

-Others

Segmentation based on Region

-North America

-The U.S.

-Canada

-Europe

-UK

-Germany

-France

-Italy

-Spain

-Netherlands

-Rest of Europe

-Asia-Pacific

-China

-Japan

-India

-Australia

-South Korea

-Singapore

-Rest Of Asia-Pacific

-LAMEA

-Latin America

-Middle East

-Africa

