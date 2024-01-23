Hyperscale Cloud Market CAGR of 37.8%, Power of Ethnography Techniques Understanding the Consumer Journey | Alibaba Group, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “Hyperscale Cloud Market” that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

Global Hyperscale Cloud Market Surges to USD 172.26 Billion in 2022, Eyes Remarkable 37.8% Growth till 2030

Refreshed Content:

The Global Hyperscale Cloud Market, valued at USD 172.26 billion in 2022, is poised for vigorous growth, anticipating a robust growth rate exceeding 37.8% from 2023 to 2030. Hyperscale cloud, a distinctive cloud computing architecture, is designed to deliver immense scalability, high performance, and flexibility for handling substantial workloads and data volumes. This architecture is closely associated with major public cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), among others.

Market demand is propelled by the increasing penetration of mobile and IoT devices, the widespread adoption of cloud computing by businesses, the growing availability of high-speed internet, and an escalating focus on disaster recovery and business continuity.

Furthermore, the escalating adoption of 5G and the rise of edge computing present various growth prospects for market expansion during the forecast period. 5G networks offer significantly faster data speeds and lower latency, enabling the development of advanced mobile applications and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions when combined with hyperscale cloud resources. The hyperscale ecosystem, facing challenges related to memory, storage, bandwidth, computing power, and speed, benefits from the push towards more intelligent edge solutions by 5G technologies. Lower latency and higher data transfers of 5G networks facilitate smoother real-time applications such as online gaming, video gaming, and augmented reality/virtual reality.

Despite the positive trends, the market faces challenges due to concerns about security breaches and the high cost of building and maintaining hyperscale cloud facilities.

Market Dynamics:

Key regions in the Global Hyperscale Cloud Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022, fueled by the rising popularity of AI and ML across various businesses and a growing focus on processing large volumes of digital data. The presence of significant hyperscalers such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, and others further contributes to regional market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast years, driven by the rising adoption of SaaS solutions, increasing urbanization, and the growing utilization of digital technologies. Major regional companies are enhancing their cloud infrastructure, as exemplified by Google’s intention to establish three additional cloud regions in Thailand, Malaysia, and New Zealand in August 2022.

Major Market Players:

Key players in the market include Alibaba Group (China), Google LLC (Alphabet, Inc.) (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Salesforce, Inc. (U.S.), and VMware, Inc. (U.S.).

Recent Developments:

In June 2023, Informatica partnered with major hyperscalers, including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud, to broaden its offering in Australia and New Zealand, facilitating network expansion and local market growth. In March 2023, Amazon Web Services, Inc., and NVIDIA collaborated to create AI infrastructure for generating generative AI software and ML models, introducing novel supercomputing hyperscale clusters named EC2 UltraClusters. In February 2023, MongoDB launched a hyperscale cloud region in New Zealand, utilizing its hyperscale capabilities by collaborating with significant hyperscalers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

Objective of the Study:

The study aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast values for the coming years. The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also provides detailed information about crucial aspects such as driving factors, challenges, potential opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscape analysis, and product offerings of key players. Detailed segments and sub-segments of the market are explained below:

By Enterprise Type:

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application:

IoT Applications

Cloud Computing

Big Data Analytics

Others

By Industry:

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

BFSI

Healthcare

E-Commerce & Retail

IT & Telecom

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Enterprise Type, Application, Industry, Region

Enterprise Type, Application, Industry, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

