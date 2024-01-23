Automotive Keyless Entry System Market By Industry Research, Supply, Size, Share and Prospects 2024-2032

The “Automotive Keyless Entry System Market” 2024-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Automotive Keyless Entry System Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and trends up to 2032.

The global automotive keyless entry system market revenue was around US$ 2.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 7.4 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

The automotive keyless entry system is the new generation vehicle access control system that uses handheld or remote devices for unlocking and locking the vehicle. The automotive keyless entry system functions on pre-defined programming for the security of the vehicle, mostly developed by the automotive OEM.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

-Factors like the adoption of smart technology for vehicle safety and enhanced convenience, and product development to cater to shifting demand patterns are anticipated to propel the growth of the automotive keyless entry system market.

-The drop in sales and production of automobiles and the high cost of the keyless entry system hinder the growth of the automotive keyless entry system market.

-The contracts and agreements with automotive OEMs for long-term business opportunities, and development in developing nations are estimated to present lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.

Impact of COVID-19

The automotive keyless entry system market encountered a transformation during the post-COVID-19 pandemic, seeing heightened attention to hygiene, an increase in demand, and stronger integration with mobile devices. Therefore, modifications in the production and sales activities of the automotive industry influenced the overall demand for keyless entry systems in vehicles.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is anticipated to maintain its position in the global automotive keyless entry system market during the forecast period as Asian consumers are increasingly adopting connected car technologies, forced by the desire for improved convenience, safety, and other similarly developed features. The demand for passive and remote keyless entry systems is on the rise in countries like Japan, China, India, and South Korea.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global automotive keyless entry system market are:

-Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.

-Continental AG

-Denso Corporation

-HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA.

-Microchip Technology Inc.

-Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

-NXP Semiconductors

-Robert Bosch GmbH

-Kiekert AG

-Valeo S.A.

-Marquardt Management SE

-Tokai Rika.

-Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global automotive keyless entry system market segmentation focuses on Technology, Vehicle Type, Device, Sales Channel, Product Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Technology

-RFID

-NFC

-UWB

-Bluetooth

Segmentation based on Vehicle Type

-Passenger Cars

-LCV

-HCV

Segmentation based on Device

-Keyfobs

-Phone-as-a-key

-Smart Card

Segmentation based on Sales Channel

-OEM

-Aftermarket

Segmentation based on Product Type

-Remote Keyless Entry System

-Passive Keyless Entry System

Segmentation based on Region

-North America

-The U.S.

-Canada

-Europe

-UK

-Germany

-France

-Italy

-Spain

-Netherlands

-Rest of Europe

-Asia-Pacific

-China

-Japan

-India

-Australia

-South Korea

-Singapore

-Rest Of Asia-Pacific

-LAMEA

-Latin America

-Middle East

-Africa

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

