Quantum Cryptography Market Beyond Surveys and Analytics Uncovering Consumer Insights with Ethnography Techniques | QuintessenceLabs, Quside Technologies, MagiQ Technologies

Global Quantum Cryptography Market Soars to USD 111.6 Million in 2022, Anticipates a Staggering 19.8% Growth by 2030
The Global Quantum Cryptography Market, valued at USD 111.6 million in 2022, is poised for robust growth, with an expected growth rate exceeding 19.8% from 2023 to 2030. Quantum cryptography, leveraging the principles of quantum mechanics, ensures secure communication by focusing on the confidentiality and integrity of information exchanged between two parties. Key drivers for market growth include increased government funding for cybersecurity, a surge in demand for next-generation security solutions for cloud and IoT technologies, and the evolution of next-generation wireless network technologies.
Additionally, the rising concerns about cyberattacks in the digitalization era are further contributing to market expansion around the world. Quantum cryptography has the potential to give higher security assurances than conventional cryptographic techniques, making it a suitable choice for companies and governments to improve data security. According to the report of Israel21c in 2021, cyber-attacks have increased to around 225% in the past three years from 2018 to 2021. In 2021, nearly 85% of cyber-attacks were carried out remotely, and 40% of attacks targeted back-end servers.
Additionally, in 2021, about 54.1% of attacks took place by Black Hat hackers which is up from 49% in 2020. It includes 38% data/privacy breaches, 27% car theft /break-ins, and 20% control system attacks. Thus, these aforementioned factors are fueling the growth of the Quantum Cryptography Market during the estimated period. Moreover, the spur in demand for security solutions across industry verticals, as well as the increasing need for integrated solutions present various lucrative opportunities over the forecast years. However, the unavailability of skilled professionals and the high implementation cost are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.
Market Dynamics:
The key regions in the Global Quantum Cryptography Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 due to increased cybersecurity funding, high demand for next-gen security solutions, the evolution of wireless network technologies, and various partnerships fostering apprenticeship programs. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast years, propelled by rising cyberattacks, supportive government regulations for data security, the growing trend of the Internet of Things (IoT), and the emergence of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) solutions.
Major Market Players:
Key players in the market include QuintessenceLabs. (Australia), Quside Technologies (Spain), MagiQ Technologies (U.S.), Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation (Japan), QNu Labs Private Limited. (India), KETS QUANTUM SECURITY LTD. (U.K.), LuxQuanta Technologies S.L. (Spain), Quantum Xchange. (U.S.), ID Quantique (Switzerland), and Qrypt (U.S.).
Recent Developments:
- In May 2023, Amazon Web Services launched two quantum computing skill-development programs in India, collaborating with educational institutions to integrate Amazon Braket, a fully managed quantum computing service, into courses.
- In May 2021, QNu Labs introduced a QRNG chip and QKD system with a range beyond 100 km, focusing on expanding its market presence in India.
Objective of the Study:
The study aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast values for the coming years. The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report provides detailed information about crucial aspects such as driving factors, challenges, potential opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscape analysis, and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segments of the market are explained below:
By Type:
- Quantum Key Distribution
- Quantum Random Number Generation
- Others
By Security Type:
- Application Security
- Network Security
By Industry:
- BFSI
- Cloud & Datacentre
- Government
- Energy & Utilities
- Healthcare
- Automotive
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- ROE
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- RoAPAC
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Report Scope:
- Historical Data: 2020 – 2021
- Base Year for Estimation: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
- Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
- Segments Covered: Type, Security Type, Industry, Region
- Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
- Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*
