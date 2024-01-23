Operational Technology Market Ethnography Techniques Unlocking Consumer Emotions and Behaviors | ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Company

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “Operational Technology Market” that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

Global Operational Technology Market Surpasses USD 159.4 Billion in 2022, Aims for Over 6.10% Growth by 2030

The Global Operational Technology Market, valued at USD 159.4 billion in 2022, anticipates a robust growth rate exceeding 6.10% from 2023 to 2030. Operational Technology (OT) encompasses hardware and software systems used to monitor, control, and manage physical devices and processes in diverse industries. Commonly employed in industrial settings like manufacturing, energy production, transportation, and utilities, OT automates and optimizes operations. The market thrives on factors such as the increasing adoption of the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), initiatives for digital transformation, and integration with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) across the industrial sector.

Market Dynamics:

The increasing adoption and integration of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies are major factors driving the growth of the operational technology (OT) market. IIoT refers to the network of connected devices, sensors, and equipment used in industrial settings to gather data and enable communication between various machines and systems. This connectivity and data exchange enhance operational efficiency, productivity, and automation in industries. According to Statista, in the year 2020, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market size worldwide stood at USD 216.13 billion which increased to USD 263.52 billion in the year 2021 and it is projected to reach USD 1110 billion by the year 2028.

This increase in market size indicates the rising adoption of IoT in the industrial sector which integrates sensors, connectivity, and data analytics platforms to enable smart automation in the industry, resulting in market growth. In addition, increasing emphasis on real-time data analysis and predictive maintenance as well as strategic initiatives by governments to promote the adoption of operational technologies are creating new opportunities for market growth. However, high installation and maintenance costs and a lack of skilled professionals stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Key Regions:

North America dominated the market in 2022, driven by factors like the adoption of smart manufacturing technologies, the presence of key market players, rising industrial automation, and the emergence of new technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence. In contrast, Asia Pacific is poised for significant growth due to the rising number of industrial buildings, smart manufacturing development, and increased adoption of IoT devices in industrial settings.

Major Market Players:

Key players in the market include ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

Recent Developments:

In December 2021, General Electric successfully acquired Opus One Solutions Energy Corporation, a prominent software company specializing in assisting electric utilities in integrating renewables and Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) across the electric grid. In March 2022, Oracle Corporation unveiled 11 new computing, networking, and storage services and capabilities to reduce costs and enhance task completion speed.

Objective of the Study:

The study aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast values to the coming years. The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report provides detailed information about crucial aspects such as driving factors, challenges, potential opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscape analysis, and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segments of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Field Instruments

Control Systems

Services

By Connectivity:

Wired

Wireless

By Industry:

Process Industry

Discrete Industry

By Technology:

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

Process Control Domains (PCD)

Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS)

Building Management/Automation Systems (BAS)

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Component, Connectivity, Industry, Technology, Region

Component, Connectivity, Industry, Technology, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

