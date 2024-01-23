Alexa
Smart Infrastructure Market Expects 23.80% Growth Gaining a Competitive Edge Leveraging Ethnography Techniques for Consumer Understanding | Schneider Electric SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hitachi

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “Smart Infrastructure Market”  that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

Global Smart Infrastructure Market Surges to USD 119.03 Billion in 2022, Expects 23.80% Growth by 2030

The Global Smart Infrastructure Market, valued at USD 119.03 billion in 2022, foresees a robust growth rate exceeding 23.80% from 2023 to 2030. Smart infrastructure entails integrating advanced technologies and digital connectivity into conventional infrastructure systems, elevating efficiency, sustainability, and overall functionality. It aims to use data and technology to make cities and built environments more intelligent, responsive, and user-friendly, addressing challenges like population growth, resource management, and environmental concerns.

Market Dynamics:

Telecommunication networks play a crucial role in enabling the connectivity and communication required for smart infrastructure. The implementation of telecommunication networks provides the connectivity, data transmission, and communication capabilities necessary for the growth and development of smart infrastructure. It enables the integration of diverse systems, enhances efficiency, and unlocks the potential for innovative applications in areas such as transportation, energy, water management, and public services. Thus, the rising implementation of telecommunication networks is driving market growth.

For instance, In May 2021, Mavenir collaborated with Cisco Systems and National Telecom Public Company Limited (NTI) to develop the networks of the future using cloud-native, open architecture software, making Ban Chang the first fully operational 5G-based smart city in Thailand. Also, The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is developing clean energy strategies for the year 2022-2026, and putting distribution networks, smart grids, and other things into place that are significantly reducing carbon emissions. Such initiatives are driving market growth. In addition, increasing technological advancement in smart grid technology and rising government investment are creating new opportunities for market growth. However, cyber security threats and privacy concerns over telecommunication technology hamper the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Key Regions:

North America led the market in 2022, driven by the increasing adoption of new technologies, government initiatives promoting green energy technologies, and the development of new norms and policies. Europe is poised for significant growth due to rising government investment in smart communication networks, increased implementation of smart technologies, and surging urbanization.

Major Market Players:

Key players include International Business Machine Corporation, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., General Electric Company (GE), Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and Johnson Controls International plc.

Recent Developments:

  1. In June 2021, Cityzenith joined the Digital Twin Consortium, creating the SmartWorldOS software platform for virtual representations of structures, towns, and infrastructure to detect, monitor, and optimize carbon emissions while reducing environmental harm.
  2. In May 2021, Roco Group and Schneider Electric reached an agreement to develop a decarbonization roadmap, focusing on energy reduction commitments and sustainable energy-producing units.

Objective of the Study:

The study aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast values to the coming years. The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report provides detailed information about crucial aspects such as driving factors, challenges, potential opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscape analysis, and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segments of the market are explained below:

By Type:

  • Smart Grid
  • Smart Water Network
  • Intelligent Transportation Network
  • Intelligent Buildings
  • Others

By End-user:

  • Utility
  • Transport
  • Communications
  • The Built Environment

By Region:

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • ROE
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • South Korea
    • RoAPAC
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Report Scope:

  • Historical Data: 2020 – 2021
  • Base Year for Estimation: 2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030
  • Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
  • Segments Covered: Type, End-user, Region
  • Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
  • Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

  • What are the driving factors for market growth?
  • What challenges and limitations does the market face?
  • What emerging opportunities exist in the market?
  • What potential threats and risks could impact the market?
  • What is the current market size and growth rate?
  • What are the market segments and their sizes?
  • Which regions are projected to experience the highest growth and market share?
  • What variables affect different geographical areas?
  • Who are the major players in the market and their rankings?
  • What recent partnerships, launches, expansions, or acquisitions have occurred among the companies profiled?
  • What are the comprehensive profiles of the top market players, including business overview, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis?
  • What is the present market outlook, considering recent changes and growth possibilities?
  • What are the drivers, obstacles, and restrictions in both developing and emerging regions?
  • How does the market analysis utilize Porter’s five forces analysis?
  • How does the Value Chain provide insights into market dynamics?

