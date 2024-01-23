Smart Manufacturing Market Understanding Consumer Motivations, The Role of Ethnography Techniques | HP Development Company, L.P., ABB Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “Smart Manufacturing Market” that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

Global Smart Manufacturing Market Valued at USD 277.81 Billion in 2022, Predicts 13.5% Growth till 2030

The Global Smart Manufacturing Market, valued at approximately USD 277.81 billion in 2022, is expected to witness a robust growth rate of over 13.5% throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Also recognized as Industry 4.0 or the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Smart Manufacturing integrates advanced technologies and data-driven systems into manufacturing processes, aiming to enhance efficiency, productivity, and flexibility. This transformation involves automation, digitalization, and connectivity, creating intelligent, interconnected systems within the manufacturing environment. Key technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, cloud computing, robotics, and additive manufacturing drive this evolution, revolutionizing traditional manufacturing into a more efficient and intelligent process.

Market Dynamics:

The proliferation of IoT devices and connectivity has revolutionized the manufacturing industry. IoT enables real-time monitoring, data collection, and analysis of various components and processes within a manufacturing environment. The integrating IoT devices and sensors, enabled the manufacturers to achieve greater visibility, predictive maintenance, and improved decision-making capabilities. According to Statista, Number of Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices worldwide in year 2019 stood at 8.6 billion devices which increased to 13.14 billion in year 2022 and it is projected to reach at 29.42 billion devices by year 2030.

Digital transformation technologies enable manufacturers to automate processes, streamline operations, and optimize resource utilization. By leveraging real-time data and advanced analytics, manufacturers can identify bottlenecks, reduce downtime, and make data-driven decisions, leading to improved operational efficiency. Further, from the same source it has been found that Spending on digital transformation technologies and services worldwide in year 2019 stood at USD 1.18 Trillion which increased to USD 1.85 trillion in year 2022 and it is projected to reach at USD 3.4 trillion by year 2026. Thus rising proliferation of IoT devices and increasing spending on digital transformation technologies is driving the market growth. In addition, advancement in connectivity technologies and investment in new network infrastructure are creating new opportunities to the market growth. However, cybersecurity concerns and lack of standards and regulations stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Key Regions:

In 2022, Asia Pacific dominated the market, driven by factors such as government support, new manufacturing facilities, investments in digital technologies, adoption of IoT devices, and increased government investment in the industry. Europe is expected to experience significant growth, with increased investment in smart manufacturing units, adoption of digital technologies, and favorable government support.

Major Market Players:

Key players in the market include HP Development Company, L.P., ABB Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric, Honeywell International, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric, and Siemens AG.

Recent Developments:

In September 2021, Honeywell International, Inc. developed the “Smart Flexible Depalletizer” robot to reduce labor-intensive jobs, increasing warehouse productivity, and decreasing workplace accidents. In March 2021, General Electric Company introduced Connectix, a portfolio of user-friendly software applications and expert services designed for smart manufacturing applications. These services leverage data analytics to boost energy efficiency, optimize daily operations, and accelerate decision-making.

Objective of the Study:

The study aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast values to the coming years. The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report provides detailed information about crucial aspects such as driving factors, challenges, potential opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscape analysis, and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segments of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology:

Machine Execution Systems

Programmable Logic Controller

Enterprise Resource Planning

SCADA

Discrete Control Systems

Human Machine Interface

Machine Vision

3D Printing

Product Lifecycle Management

Plant Asset Management

By End-use:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Chemicals & Materials

Healthcare

Industrial Equipment

Electronics

Food & Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Component, Technology, End-use, Region

Component, Technology, End-use, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

