Data Acquisition System Market Decoding the Consumer Journey Unleashing the Power of Ethnography Techniques | Emerson Electric Co, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Keysight Technologies

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “Data Acquisition System Market” that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

A Data Acquisition System (DAS), consisting of both hardware and software components, is integral for collecting and processing data from diverse sources such as sensors, instruments, and various measurement devices. This market’s expansion is driven by factors like the increasing adoption of connected devices and a surging demand for high-speed connectivity. The primary function of a data acquisition system is to capture, digitize, store, and analyze data in real-time analysis, deployed across various applications including scientific research, industrial automation, automotive testing, and environmental monitoring.

Market Dynamics:

Gateway devices serve as intermediaries between the connected devices and the central system. They facilitate data aggregation, protocol translation, and secure data transmission. According to Statista, the global number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is expected to nearly double from 15.1 billion in 2020 to reach up to 29 billion by 2030. Furthermore, in 2030, China is going to have the most IoT devices, with over 8 billion consumer devices. Another important factor that drives the Data Acquisition System market is the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity. High-speed connectivity allows for rapid and continuous data acquisition from multiple sensors and devices.

This is especially important in applications where real-time monitoring and control are critical, such as industrial automation, process control, and autonomous systems. In addition, as per Statista, in 2023, Qatar has the world’s fastest average mobile internet connection, registering at nearly 190 Mbps. The United Arab Emirates and Macau were next, with each having average median speeds of more than 170 Mbps. Moreover, growing investments in the automotive sector and rising industrial automation are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period. However, risk associated with data breach and technical complexity stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Key Regions:

In 2022, North America dominated the market, influenced by favorable governmental changes, significant industrial automation adoption, and new intelligent manufacturing ventures in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, attributed to the growing presence of multiple auto OEMs and factories, along with stringent regulatory policies concerning product testing and measurement.

Major Market Players:

Key players in this market include Emerson Electric Co, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Keysight Technologies, Spectris plc, Siemens Digital Industries Software, National Instruments Corporation, ADLINK Technology, Inc, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, General Electric Company, and AstroNova, Inc.

Recent Developments:

In June 2023, imc Test & Measurement introduced the modular data acquisition system called imc ARGUSfit. This innovative system allows users to easily connect the base unit with additional amplifier and fieldbus interface modules, such as CAN FD, offering unparalleled flexibility for vehicle and machine testing and monitoring.

Objective of the Study:

The study aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report provides detailed information about crucial aspects such as driving factors, challenges, potential opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscape analysis, and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segments of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Speed:

High-speed

Low-speed

By Industry Vertical:

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Aerospace & Defense

Power & Energy

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Component, Speed, Industry Vertical, Region

Component, Speed, Industry Vertical, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

