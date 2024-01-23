Storage as a Service Market Nurturing Customer Relationships The Impact of Ethnography Techniques | AT&T Inc, IBM Corporation, Google LLC, Quantum Corporation

Storage as a Service (STaaS) is a cloud computing model where a third-party service provider delivers storage infrastructure and services to organizations or individuals. In contrast to managing their physical storage infrastructure, users can harness the storage resources provided by the service provider through a network connection. The STaaS market is expanding due to factors such as the increasing emergence of cloud-based storage and the heightened use of smartphones. STaaS offers scalability, enabling users to easily adjust their storage capacity based on needs without upfront investments or hardware provisioning. The importance of STaaS has progressively increased during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Market Dynamics:

According to Statista, in 2021, the cloud storage market accounts approx. USD 70.19 billion and expected to reach up to USD 376.67 billion by 2029. Furthermore, in 2022, over 60% of all corporate data is stored in the cloud as companies increasingly shift their resources into cloud environments in the hope of improving security and reliability next to advancing business agility. Another important factor driving the Storage as a Service market is increasing use of smartphones. As smartphones have become highly integrated with cloud services.

Many smartphone users rely on cloud storage providers to back up their device data, synchronize files across multiple devices, and easily access their files on the go. This integration has created a demand for STaaS solutions that seamlessly integrate with smartphones, enabling convenient access to data stored in the cloud. In addition, as per Statista, the global smartphone penetration rate was estimated at 68% in 2022. Moreover, increased adoption of archive as a service and growing volume of enterprise data is anticipated to create a lucrative growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period. However, privacy and security concerns and high initial cost stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Key Regions:

In 2022, North America dominated the market, driven by the growth in cloud computing applications and increased demand for cloud-based business within the region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to a surge in the e-commerce industry in this region.

Major Market Players:

Key players in this market include AT&T Inc, IBM Corporation, Google LLC, Quantum Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi Vantara, Amazon Web Services, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Cloudian Inc, and Zadara Storage.

Recent Developments:

In March 2023, IBM and Wasabi Technologies collaborated to accelerate data innovation in hybrid cloud environments, enabling organizations to operate applications in any environment – on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge.

Objective of the Study:

The study aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also provides detailed information about crucial aspects such as driving factors, challenges, potential opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscape analysis, and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segments of the market are explained below:

By Service Type:

Cloud NAS

Cloud SAN

Cloud Backup

Cloud Archiving

By Enterprise Size:

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical:

Media & Entertainment

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Education

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Report Scope: