Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Ethnography Techniques Empowering Brands with Consumer Behavior Understanding | Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Broadcom

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market” that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Surpasses USD 5.69 Billion in 2022, Poised for Over 20.1% Growth Through 2030

The Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, valued at approximately USD 5.69 billion in 2022, is expected to witness robust growth, with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.1% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Advanced Persistent Threat Protection (APTP) involves security measures and strategies aimed at detecting, mitigating, and preventing sophisticated and persistent cyber threats. APTs, epitomizing meticulously crafted and generously resourced cyber assaults, are directed by adept adversaries, including nation-state operatives or coordinated factions of cybercriminals. The APT Protection market is expanding due to factors such as the rising number of data security breaches and the growing adoption of AI and ML-based security solutions. Its significance has progressively increased during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Market Dynamics:

According to Statista, in 2023, more than 6 million data records were exposed worldwide through data breaches, reaching approximately 125 million data sets since the first quarter of 2020. In 2022, Russia had the highest tally of exposed accounts, with approximately 104.8 million compromised accounts, followed by China and the United States. Another crucial factor driving the APT Protection market is the increasing adoption of AI and ML-based security solutions. Machine Learning algorithms analyze massive volumes of threat intelligence data to uncover patterns, correlations, and indicators of APT activity. AI-powered systems recognize possible cyber-attacks by analyzing and contextualizing threat intelligence inputs.

As per Statista, the AI in cybersecurity market was worth over USD 10 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach up to USD 46.3 billion by 2027. Moreover, the growing adoption of enterprise mobility and the rising number of online shopping activities are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost associated with Advanced Persistent Threat Protection and technical complexity may stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Key Regions:

In 2022, North America dominated the market, driven by the increasing adoption of servers, desktops, and mobile devices and the rising BYOD trend. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising government initiatives to support cybersecurity compliance to protect data from potential threats.

Major Market Players:

Key players in this market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Broadcom, Inc., VMware Inc, Kaspersky Labs, CyberArk Software Ltd., McAfee, LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, and Trend Micro Inc.

Recent Developments:

In June 2023, Cisco Security Cloud introduced a new, powerful generative AI technology to increase employee productivity and simplicity. Cisco Security Cloud utilizes large language models (LLMs) to assist organizations in designing granular security rules and analyzing how to best deploy them across various areas of their security infrastructure using a generative AI Policy Assistant.

Objective of the Study:

The study aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also provides detailed information about crucial aspects such as driving factors, challenges, potential opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscape analysis, and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segments of the market are explained below:

By Software:

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Endpoint Protection

Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW)

Threat Intelligence Platform

Others

By Services:

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-premise

By Enterprise Size:

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Government & Defense

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Software, Services, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Vertical, Region

Software, Services, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Vertical, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

