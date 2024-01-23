Alexa
Taiwan's ASE to give NT$12,000 extra year-end bonus to frontline workers

10,000 frontline ASE workers expected to benefit

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/23 15:48
ASE Chungli Branch. (ASE Group photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. (ASE, 日月光半導體) will provide its frontline workers with an extra NT$12,000 (US$380) bonus on top of their main year-end bonus.

ASE, the world's largest IC packaging and testing services provider, announced on Tuesday (Jan. 23) that it will issue an additional NT$12,000 bonus to each lower-level employee before the Lunar New Year, with a total amount of NT$1.5 billion, reported Liberty Times. The firm said it is maintaining bonuses and salary adjustments to express gratitude to employees.

Despite sluggish global market demand and supply chain adjustments, ASE said its operations remained robust last year. The company is grateful for the unremitting efforts of all employees and continues the tradition of sharing operational success with staff.

The company expects over 10,000 employees will benefit from its bonus distribution, per UDN. The company will also consider performance and other factors when adjusting salaries for certain employees.

ASE said it has created a "friendly workplace" and that it is committed to cultivating and recruiting talents. For example, it set up a kindergarten to provide employees with "worry-free childcare," encourages employees to participate in leisure activities, and organizes clubs that bring together employees and their families.
