Taiwan street performer 'Balloon Man' dies in Australia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vincent Huang, a Taiwanese street artist known as “Balloon Man, drowned while diving in Tasmania, Australia on Jan. 7.

The 43-year-old had been known for regular performances in Sydney's Central Business District since 2019. His routine included stuffing himself into a giant, stretchy balloon and performing a dance routine set to music, per UDN.

While residents of Sydney readily recognized him as a popular street performer, he rocketed to fame on TikTok in 2023. Huang's signature dance routine is set to the hit electronic dance song Axel F's "Crazy Frog."

According to Australian media, Huang was an experienced free diver. On Jan. 7, he traveled to Johnson Rock, King Island, Tasmania, where he experienced difficulty in the water. Members of his diving team tried to revive him with CPR, but he was pronounced dead.

The exact cause of Huang's death has yet to be determined. Tasmanian coroners are still preparing a medical report.

Huang’s relatives have been informed and are preparing to take back his ashes.

Friends have described Huang as a "sincere friend" who brought laughter to audiences in Melbourne and Sydney. Aside from performing and diving, he was also an experienced fisherman, hunter, and skiing enthusiast.