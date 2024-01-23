4 cm of snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Snow was reported on many of Taiwan's mountains, including over four cm on Taipei's Yangmingshan on Tuesday (Jan. 23).

At midnight on Monday (Jan. 22), the Yangmingshan Anbu Weather Station, which is near Bamboo Lake, began to post videos of snow falling. By 6 a.m. on Tuesday, the temperature was 0.2 C and one cm of snow had accumulated at the station.



(Facebook, Yangmingshan National Park photo)

The Central Weather Administration (CWA) told Taiwan News that 4.2 cm of snow was recorded at the Anbu Weather Station by 8 a.m., but said that it has since started to melt.

Dutunshan and Qixingshan, also in Yangminshan National Park, reported snowfall. Snow was also reported in Lalashan, Taipingshan, Hehuanshan, Yushan, New Taipei City's Wulai District, and Lienchiang County's Beigan Island.



Datunshan. (CNA photo)

The snowfall in the Yangmingshan area has brought about a flood of snow watchers and cars. The Taipei City Police Department has implemented three-stage traffic control according to snow conditions to prevent accidents caused by icy roads, reported Liberty Times.

Police said officers will implement control measures based on road conditions and traffic flow. After the snow melts, road access will be opened according to the road conditions.



(Facebook, Yangmingshan National Park photo)

Those wishing to enter the Yangmingshan area via Yangde Boulevard must have a "Yangde Boulevard Travel Permit." When reaching control points, snow chains must be put on before continuing. Drivers without a permit who opt for alternative routes must also use snow chains when reaching control points.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said on Tuesday there is a high probability of snow in the high mountains north of central Taiwan (such as Taipingshan, Lalashan, and Hehuanshan). Wu said there is also a chance of snow on Qixing and Datun Mountain (1,079 m).



Datunshan. (CNA photo)

Although Yangmingshan Park (607 m) has a lower altitude, solid precipitation (sleet, ice pellets, freezing drizzle) may still be expected, said Wu. There is a possibility of light snow on Taipingshan on Wednesday (Jan. 24).

For other high mountains, there is less of a chance of snow, but they may still have light snowfall, said Wu.



