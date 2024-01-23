Alexa
Japan Diet council mulls delegation for Taiwan presidential inauguration

Japan lawmaker says Taiwan-Japan-U.S. security dialogue could be possible in May

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/23 12:15
Japan-ROC Diet Members' Consultative Council Chairman Furuya Keiji and President Tsai Ing-wen. (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Japan-R.O.C. Diet Members’ Consultative Council on Monday (Jan. 22) deliberated over sending a delegation to attend Taiwan President-elect Lai Ching-te’s inauguration in May.

Council Chair Furuya Keiji pointed out that a visiting group of U.S. lawmakers would also be in Taiwan then, which could be an opportunity to hold a trilateral Taiwan-U.S.-Japan strategic dialogue, per CNA. However, this would require coordination between Taiwan, Japan, and the U.S. and has not been confirmed yet, Furuya said.

Furuya, who visited Taiwan from Jan. 13-15, said he witnessed Taiwanese enthusiasm for elections at Lai’s victory celebration. The results were historic as it was the first time the Democratic Progressive Party won the presidency for three consecutive terms, he said.

Furuya said he reiterated late Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo’s words that "A Taiwan emergency is a Japanese emergency" during a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

He mentioned that Taiwan and Japan are important partners and friends given their proximity and shared fundamental values of freedom, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. During natural disasters or other difficulties, there has always been mutual support, forming a "cycle of goodness," Furuya said.

The council chair said he was confident Taiwan-Japan relations will continue to deepen.
Taiwan-Japan relations
Japan-R.O.C. Diet Members’ Consultative Council
Furuya Keiji
Taiwan election
Lai Ching-te
president-elect

