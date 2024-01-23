SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 January 2024 - Philips, a brand synonymous with innovation and excellence, has earned more accolades for their commitment to cutting-edge technology and groundbreaking design. In a recent milestone, Philips Evnia gaming monitors clinched prestigious awards at the 2023 iF Design and Red Dot Awards, underscoring Philips' ongoing commitment to seamlessly merging technology and design in the gaming industry. These prestigious awards exemplify how Philips Evnia is more than a mere upgrade; it's a shift in perspective. Aiming to be the most welcoming gaming brand, Philips Evnia speaks to gamers of all backgrounds, ages, and levels of experience, where monitors are crafted not just for play, but for an inclusive and enjoyable gaming experience.



Philips Evnia Gaming Monitors Earn Prestigious Wins at the 2023 iF Design and Red Dot Awards

Headlining Success: The Philips Evnia Gaming Monitor 8000 Gaming Series

The Philips Evnia 8000 Gaming Series earnt the title of Red Dot Award Winner for Outstanding Design in Computer and Information Technology. This success was made possible through how the series redefines visual excellence with its 4K OLED displays, ensuring lifelike visuals with deeper black details and a wider viewing angle. Notably, the 42M2N8900 boasts a 42" screen size and supports HDMI 2.1 compatibility, along with a remarkable 138Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth and high-quality gaming experience. With AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology, tear-free and stutter-free gameplay is guaranteed at peak performance, offering serious gamers a competitive edge with fluid gameplay.



Two other powerful QD OLED monitors in the Evnia 8000 Series, the 34M2C8600 and 49M2C8900, represent a hybrid approach that combines the strengths of OLED panels and quantum dot technology. The 49M2C8900, the larger of these two models, also secured the prestigious international iF Design Award 2023, boasting an expansive 48.9-inch screen size with an optimal resolution of 5120 x 1440 @ 240 Hz.



Certified with VESA ClearMR 8000, the 49M2C8900 maintains high image quality with minimal blur, alongside also featuring true 10-bit color to reproduce smoother gradients that meet professional standards. Additionally, features like LowBlue Mode, Flicker-free technology, and DTS Sound™ enhance comfort and audio quality. The built-in KVM also allows for easy control and switching between two devices, reducing cable clutter.



Other noteworthy features belonging to monitors in the Philips Evnia 8000 Series include Ambiglow technology that adds a new dimension to the viewing experience by creating a halo of light around the monitor, USB type-C connection with single-cable power delivery for high-speed data transfers and device charging, and SmartImage game mode which provides optimized settings for different gaming scenarios. Moreover, Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider range of colors, making images and media more vibrant and lifelike. Overall, these Philips Evnia gaming monitors are designed to provide a comprehensive and immersive experience for professionals and gamers alike.



Prestigious Win for Philips Evnia 7000 Gaming Series

Joining the winners' circle is the Philips Evnia 7000 Gaming Series, celebrated at the Red Dot Award 2023 in Computer and Information Technology. The series features a 34" WQHD gaming monitor, a powerhouse of immersive features. With a 21:9 aspect ratio, Mini LED panel boasting 1152 zones of local dimming, and HDR1400 certification, it delivers crystal-clear images with impressive color and contrast. The 165Hz refresh rate ensures ultra-smooth, lag-free gaming, complemented by AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro for true HDR gaming. The curved display design enhances immersion, while Ambiglow technology creates a captivating halo of light for an intensified viewing experience.



This monitor goes beyond visuals, incorporating practical elements such as low input lag, a built-in KVM for multi-device control, and innovative SmartImage game modes. Its VA display technology offers wide viewing angles, alongside LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology ensuring easy-on-the-eyes viewing. USB-C connectivity and DTS Sound™ also provide enhanced audio and convenient connectivity. With an aim to elevate the gaming experience, this Philips Evnia gaming monitor is where cutting-edge technology meets ergonomic design.



Recognition for Philips Evnia 5000 Gaming Series

The accolades continue with the Philips Evnia 5000 Gaming Series, honored at the Red Dot Award 2023 in Computer and Information Technology. The series features a curved 27" Quad HD monitor that combines speed and visual brilliance, equipped with AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro to ensure a flawless HDR gaming encounter, merging smooth gameplay with stunning high dynamic range visuals and minimal latency. The monitor's rapid 240 Hz refresh rate guarantees an unparalleled immersion, rendering fast-paced sequences with absolute clarity for FPS and racing games.



Boasting low input lag, the monitor also significantly reduces the time delay between commands and on-screen responses, ideal for competitive gaming. Complementing low input lag is a swift 0.5 ms response time, which eradicates smearing and motion blur, providing crisp visuals for twitch-sensitive games. Additionally, the curved design enhances immersion, and the VA display delivers vivid images with wide viewing angles.



Other impressive features in the Evnia 5000 Gaming series are SmartImage HDR modes that optimize visuals for various content, LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology to enhance eye comfort, and quick menu access through the EasySelect key. All these features come together in Quad HD clarity, leading to this Philips Evnia gaming monitor delivering a captivating and efficient gaming experience.



Philips Evnia: A Brand Philosophy Dedicated to Innovation and Community

Embarking on a mission to redefine the gaming landscape, Philips Evnia beckons to all, irrespective of gender, age, or gaming expertise. Evnia's progressive and inventive approach fosters a contemporary atmosphere in the gaming domain, leveraging the vast experience of the Philips brand. Philips Evnia is more than a monitor; it serves as a spirited advocate for positive change within the gaming industry, offering support to those seeking their place in the gaming world. Philips Evnia's goal is to rekindle and reimagine the joy of gaming, believing that gaming knows no bounds.



The achievements earned by Philips Evnia underscore Philips' unwavering dedication to providing avant-garde, captivating, and user-friendly gaming experiences. Philips Evnia not only epitomizes excellence in technology and design but also stands as a symbol of inclusivity and positive transformation within the gaming sphere.



Evnia's extensive selection of monitors and gaming accessories caters to a myriad of gaming preferences and needs. From cutting-edge design to state-of-the-art technology, the brand offers a diverse array of options tailored for every gamer, where the fusion of innovation and inclusivity promises unparalleled gaming experiences.



For more information on the distinguished and revolutionary range of Philips Evnia gaming monitors, please visit https://www.evnia.philips. Here, the fusion of innovation and inclusivity promises an unparalleled gaming experience.

About Evnia

Evnia is the gaming brand of Philips monitors. Launched in October 2022, Evnia aims to provide a space for everyone interested in the gaming world through its award-winning products. By designing high-performance gaming monitors with an elegant design, Evnia communicates versatility, inclusiveness, and innovation.

