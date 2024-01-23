JC PROcruit C Traineeship Programme Phase 2 Cohort 1 Graduation Ceremony

Recognition from more than 85% of trainees and 90% of employers for effectively helping first-time-job-seekers transition to the workplace

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 January 2024 - The JC PROcruit C Traineeship Programme (the programme) Phase 2 Cohort 1 Graduation Ceremony was successfully held on 8 January 2024. The one-year professional traineeship programme, created and funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, offers both job opportunities and training to support first-time job seekers transition from school to the workplace.To enhance the work readiness and competency of young people, the programme provides centralised bootcamp training, industry-specific on-the-job training, professional coaching and more, conducted by professional education and training partners, as well as industry convenors. These activities equip trainees with essential workplace skills by covering a range of soft skills and values, such as personal effectiveness, workplace communication and career planning, as well as industry-focused drilling that helps trainees to develop general and industry-specific knowledge and skills required in their respective professional fields. The training enables trainees to better understand the career pathways and development trends, allowing them to establish professional networks so as to equip themselves in a timely way.According to surveys conducted by the Hong Kong Institute of Asia-Pacific Studies at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, over 85% of trainees from Phase 2 Cohort 1 agreed that JC PROcruit C helped them adapt to the workplace environment. Meanwhile, more than 90% of employers believed that the programme effectively strengthened trainees' work competency to transition from school to the workplace.JC PROcruit C collaborates with employers to adopt the strength-based talent-matching model that values job seekers' "VASK" (Values, Attitudes, Skills and Knowledge). Without being limited by their work experience or academic qualifications, this approach enables trainees to acquire entry-level jobs in the four professional sectors, namely Creativity, Technology, Business and Healthcare, contributing to a more diverse workforce for employers. Compared to the last phase, the programme has successfully attracted more young talents from various academic backgrounds to join a range of professions. Furthermore, over 90% of employers perceived that the programme has enlarged the talent pool.Officiated by Ms. Winnie Yip, Head of Charities (Culture, Sports and Community Engagement) of The Hong Kong Jockey Club, the graduation ceremony brought together over 100 guests including industry convenors, education and training partners, employers and guests to recognise the achievements of Phase 2 Cohort 1 trainees and congratulate them on embarking on a new journey. During the ceremony, trainees from four different sectors shared their learnings and development through the programme. Some trainees said they now understood their goals and interests better, and so decided to pursue further studies. Others shared how they acquired valuable workplace skills and overcame challenges with a sense of fulfillment.The two phases of JC PROcruit C have collaborated with forward-looking employers to create over 1,000 career opportunities, through training and talent matching, the programme supports young people to develop a meaningful career and make valuable contributions to society. The Phase 2 JC PROcruit C industry convenors include Cyberport, Good Lab, Hong Kong Science and Technology Park, Hong Kong Young Women's Christian Association, Po Leung Kuk, New Life Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association and Tung Wah Group of Hospitals; education and training partners include Caritas Institute of Community Education, Generation Hong Kong and Hong Kong Institute of Asia-Pacific Studies at The Chinese University of Hong Kong. The supporting organisations include JobsDB, LinkedIn and Microsoft.

About JC PROcruit C

JC PROcruit C is a one-year professional traineeship programme created and funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust. Together with industry convenors including Cyberport, Good Lab, Hong Kong Science and Technology Park, Hong Kong Young Women's Christian Association, Po Leung Kuk, New Life Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association and Tung Wah Group of Hospitals, and over 500 committed and forward-looking employers across two phases of the programme, the programme offers on-the-job training, coaching and professional network building facilitation for first-time-job-seekers, with one-year traineeship opportunities in 16 future-oriented job roles across four emerging sectors, namely Creativity, Technology, Business and Healthcare, helping dedicated and motivated young graduates to develop their work readiness and carve out their professional pathway.

