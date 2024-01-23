Alexa
Cold wave hits 21 counties, cities in Taiwan low of 4.6 C recorded

Cold surge advisory for temperatures below 6 C issued for 20 counties, cities

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/23 10:55
Temperature map at 7 a.m. on Jan. 23. (CWA image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Administration (CWA) on Tuesday (Jan. 23) issued a cold surge advisory for 21 counties and cities in Taiwan

It dropped to 4.6 C at 6:30 a.m. in Dahe Village in Miaoli County's Sanwan Township. Chagaichang in Taoyuan's Yangmei District recorded 4.8 C, 5.1 C in Hsinchu County's Xinfeng Township, and 6.3 C in Taoyuan's Xinwu District and New Taipei City's Tamsui District.

It was 5 C in Kinmen, while Lienchiang County saw 1.5 C in Dongyin Township, 2.1 C in Beigan Township, and 1.7 C in Nangan Township.

The CWA issued an orange cold surge advisory for temperatures below 6 C for New Taipei, Keelung, Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung, Changhua County, Yilan County, Kinmen County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Tainan, Kaohsiung, and Hualien County. For Lienchiang County, it issued an orange alert for temperatures below 2 C.

(CWA image)

The weather bureau issued a yellow cold surge advisory for temperatures below 10 C for Pingtung County.

The CWA forecast that it will be wet and cold in the north and northeast, with highs of 9 to 11 C. Highs in central Taiwan and Hualien will range from 11 to 14 C, and in the south and Taitung from 15 to 18 C.

There may be localized heavy rain or torrential rain on the north coast of Keelung and in the mountainous areas of Taipei, while the plains areas of New Taipei, Taipei, and Yilan may also experience localized heavy rain.
