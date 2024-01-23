Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

India envoy hails growing Taiwan-India relations

Manharsinh Laxmanbhai Yadav confident in prosperous bilateral ties

  507
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2024/01/23 10:41
Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and India-Taipei Association Director-General Manharsinh Laxmanbhai Yadav. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and India-Taipei Association Director-General Manharsinh Laxmanbhai Yadav. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — India-Taipei Association (ITA) Director-General Manharsinh Laxmanbhai Yadav praised deepening India-Taiwan relations during a celebration of India’s Republic Day on Monday (Jan. 22).

Economic ties between India and Taiwan have grown rapidly, with bilateral trade reaching US$10.9 billion (NT$341.28 billion) in FY 2022-2023, Yadav said. India’s promising business environment has attracted multiple Taiwanese companies, he said.

Taiwanese businesses have benefited the most from India’s latest manufacturing policies, including Make in India and Production-Linked Initiatives schemes, he pointed out. “I hope more of this momentum continues,” he said.

The director-general said Taiwan has become a home to a growing Indian community. There are currently 3000 Indian students in Taiwan, the majority of which are enrolled in graduate and PhD programs, he said.

Yadav thanked Taiwan for making Indian students feel at home. “The collaborative efforts in education are poised for further expansion, reflecting the shared aspirations of India and Taiwan to foster innovative societies,” he said.

On future bilateral relations, Yadav said, “Economic and people-to-people ties between India and Taiwan have all the right ingredients.” They are based on shared democratic values and have “unparalleled complementarities that can be leveraged,” he added.

He expressed confidence in a “prosperous and peaceful future” for India-Taiwan relations.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said cooperation in trade, investment, science and technology, medicine, education, and culture is “creating win-win outcomes and spurring significant progress.”

Taiwan and India are vibrant democracies that are committed to upholding a “free open, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” Wu said. The two countries can create “democratic and resilient” supply chains and maintain regional peace and stability with the help of like-minded nations, he added.

Wu also said he hoped to see resumed direct flights between Taipei and New Delhi.

India’s Republic Day marks the day its constitution came into effect, Jan. 26, 1950. Monday’s celebration featured a medley of dance performances, including Bharatnatyam, Mohiniyattam, Odissi, Kathak, and a Bollywood choreography.
Taiwan-India relations
Manharsinh Laxmanbhai Yadav
India-Taipei Association

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan-India ties center on 'complementary strengths': India envoy
Taiwan-India ties center on 'complementary strengths': India envoy
2023/12/12 16:25
India representative visits Taiwan's National Human Rights Commission
India representative visits Taiwan's National Human Rights Commission
2023/12/07 19:37
India's external affairs minister lauds growing cooperation with Taiwan
India's external affairs minister lauds growing cooperation with Taiwan
2023/11/16 19:45
India-Taipei Association marks Diwali with lively festival
India-Taipei Association marks Diwali with lively festival
2023/11/06 13:34
India seeks to expand trade, investment ties with Taiwan
India seeks to expand trade, investment ties with Taiwan
2023/10/25 16:32