India envoy hails growing Taiwan-India relations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — India-Taipei Association (ITA) Director-General Manharsinh Laxmanbhai Yadav praised deepening India-Taiwan relations during a celebration of India’s Republic Day on Monday (Jan. 22).

Economic ties between India and Taiwan have grown rapidly, with bilateral trade reaching US$10.9 billion (NT$341.28 billion) in FY 2022-2023, Yadav said. India’s promising business environment has attracted multiple Taiwanese companies, he said.

Taiwanese businesses have benefited the most from India’s latest manufacturing policies, including Make in India and Production-Linked Initiatives schemes, he pointed out. “I hope more of this momentum continues,” he said.

The director-general said Taiwan has become a home to a growing Indian community. There are currently 3000 Indian students in Taiwan, the majority of which are enrolled in graduate and PhD programs, he said.

Yadav thanked Taiwan for making Indian students feel at home. “The collaborative efforts in education are poised for further expansion, reflecting the shared aspirations of India and Taiwan to foster innovative societies,” he said.

On future bilateral relations, Yadav said, “Economic and people-to-people ties between India and Taiwan have all the right ingredients.” They are based on shared democratic values and have “unparalleled complementarities that can be leveraged,” he added.

He expressed confidence in a “prosperous and peaceful future” for India-Taiwan relations.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said cooperation in trade, investment, science and technology, medicine, education, and culture is “creating win-win outcomes and spurring significant progress.”

Taiwan and India are vibrant democracies that are committed to upholding a “free open, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” Wu said. The two countries can create “democratic and resilient” supply chains and maintain regional peace and stability with the help of like-minded nations, he added.

Wu also said he hoped to see resumed direct flights between Taipei and New Delhi.

India’s Republic Day marks the day its constitution came into effect, Jan. 26, 1950. Monday’s celebration featured a medley of dance performances, including Bharatnatyam, Mohiniyattam, Odissi, Kathak, and a Bollywood choreography.