Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Cold wave school, office closures announced in north Taiwan

Class, work suspensions announced in Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, and Taichung

  4108
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/23 09:49
Tourists play in the snow on Taipingshan on Jan. 23. (Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency, Yilan Branch photo)

Tourists play in the snow on Taipingshan on Jan. 23. (Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency, Yilan Branch photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With a cold wave bringing temperatures to plains areas as low as 4.6 C in Miaoli County on Tuesday (Jan. 23) and expected to impact the country through Thursday (Jan.25), some counties and cities have announced closures.

The following areas will close offices and schools:

Taipei City

Taipei Municipal Yangmingshan Elementary School: Work as usual but classes cancelled Tuesday and Wednesday
Taipei Hutian Experimental Elementary School: Work and classes cancelled on Tuesday

Taoyuan City

Taoyuan Fuxing District
Sanguang Elementary School Affiliated Kindergarten: Work as usual but classes cancelled Wednesday
Gaoyi Elementary School Affiliated Kindergarten: Work as usual but classes cancelled Wednesday

Hualingli, Sanguangli, and Gaoyili: Work and classes cancelled Tuesday

Hsinchu County

Yu Feng Elementary School: Work as usual but classes cancelled Tuesday and Wednesday
Shih Lei Elementary School: Work as usual but classes cancelled Tuesday and Wednesday
Shiou Luan Elementary School: Work as usual but classes cancelled Tuesday and Wednesday
Hsin Kwang Elementary School: Work as usual but classes cancelled Tuesday and Wednesday

Taichung City

Heping District kindergartens: Work and classes cancelled from 1:00 p.m. Tuesday
Heping District middle schools, elementary schools, and kindergartens: Work and classes cancelled Wednesday

For more information, check the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration, Executive Yuan website.
cold wave
cold wave closures
cold wave cancellations
office closures
school closures
closures
cancelations

RELATED ARTICLES

4 cm of snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
4 cm of snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
2024/01/23 12:31
Cold wave hits 21 counties, cities in Taiwan low of 4.6 C recorded
Cold wave hits 21 counties, cities in Taiwan low of 4.6 C recorded
2024/01/23 10:55
Cold wave to send temps down to 5 C in Taiwan's plains for 3 days
Cold wave to send temps down to 5 C in Taiwan's plains for 3 days
2024/01/22 14:47
Cold wave could lead to school suspension in Taipei
Cold wave could lead to school suspension in Taipei
2024/01/21 18:04
Taiwan plains areas to reach 5 C lows by mid-week
Taiwan plains areas to reach 5 C lows by mid-week
2024/01/21 10:22