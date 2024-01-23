Cold wave school, office closures announced in north Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With a cold wave bringing temperatures to plains areas as low as 4.6 C in Miaoli County on Tuesday (Jan. 23) and expected to impact the country through Thursday (Jan.25), some counties and cities have announced closures.

The following areas will close offices and schools:

Taipei City

Taipei Municipal Yangmingshan Elementary School: Work as usual but classes cancelled Tuesday and Wednesday

Taipei Hutian Experimental Elementary School: Work and classes cancelled on Tuesday

Taoyuan City

Taoyuan Fuxing District

Sanguang Elementary School Affiliated Kindergarten: Work as usual but classes cancelled Wednesday

Gaoyi Elementary School Affiliated Kindergarten: Work as usual but classes cancelled Wednesday



Hualingli, Sanguangli, and Gaoyili: Work and classes cancelled Tuesday

Hsinchu County

Yu Feng Elementary School: Work as usual but classes cancelled Tuesday and Wednesday

Shih Lei Elementary School: Work as usual but classes cancelled Tuesday and Wednesday

Shiou Luan Elementary School: Work as usual but classes cancelled Tuesday and Wednesday

Hsin Kwang Elementary School: Work as usual but classes cancelled Tuesday and Wednesday

Taichung City

Heping District kindergartens: Work and classes cancelled from 1:00 p.m. Tuesday

Heping District middle schools, elementary schools, and kindergartens: Work and classes cancelled Wednesday

For more information, check the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration, Executive Yuan website.