Cold wave school, office closures announced in north Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With a cold wave bringing temperatures to plains areas as low as 4.6 C in Miaoli County on Tuesday (Jan. 23) and expected to impact the country through Thursday (Jan.25), some counties and cities have announced closures.
The following areas will close offices and schools:
Taipei City
Taipei Municipal Yangmingshan Elementary School: Work as usual but classes cancelled Tuesday and Wednesday
Taipei Hutian Experimental Elementary School: Work and classes cancelled on Tuesday
Taoyuan City
Taoyuan Fuxing District
Sanguang Elementary School Affiliated Kindergarten: Work as usual but classes cancelled Wednesday
Gaoyi Elementary School Affiliated Kindergarten: Work as usual but classes cancelled Wednesday
Hualingli, Sanguangli, and Gaoyili: Work and classes cancelled Tuesday
Hsinchu County
Yu Feng Elementary School: Work as usual but classes cancelled Tuesday and Wednesday
Shih Lei Elementary School: Work as usual but classes cancelled Tuesday and Wednesday
Shiou Luan Elementary School: Work as usual but classes cancelled Tuesday and Wednesday
Hsin Kwang Elementary School: Work as usual but classes cancelled Tuesday and Wednesday
Taichung City
Heping District kindergartens: Work and classes cancelled from 1:00 p.m. Tuesday
Heping District middle schools, elementary schools, and kindergartens: Work and classes cancelled Wednesday
For more information, check the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration, Executive Yuan website.