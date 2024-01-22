MENA Remittance Market 2024 Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Opportunities and Revenue by Forecast to 2032

The “MENA Remittance Market” 2024-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The MENA Remittance Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and trends up to 2032.

The MENA Remittance market value was US$ $$ billion in 2022. The MENA Remittance market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2024-2032.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of the MENA Remittance Market. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of revenue generated.

Its market segment includes by mode of transfer (Digital & Traditional), by type of Remittance (Inward Remittance & Outward Remittance), by type of Channel (Banks, Money transfer operators & online platforms), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa), by end use (Migrant labour workforce, personal, small business & others). The report includes growth enablers, recent trends & developments, pain points & solutions. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.

Market Overview

According to Report Ocean estimates, the MENA Remittance Market which has seen a steady growth in last few years excluding the pandemic year is driven by rise in mobile-based payment channels and cross-border transactions and decrease in remittance transfer time & cost drives the growth of the market. In addition, increase in adoption of banking & financial sectors across the globe fuels the remittance market growth. However, rise in number of financial crimes and lack of awareness for digital remittance is expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements in digital remittance market is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth. The most important growth driver is the remittance flows coming via migrant workers.

The digital segment is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the growing wave of digitalization in developing countries such as Indiaand China

The inward remittance segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The segment’s growth is ascribed to the determination of migrants to support their families back home during the difficult post-pandemic recovery period

The Asia Pacificis expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region owing to a wider customer base & a substantial number of key market players as well as innovators in the region.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Mode of Transfer: The traditional (non-digital) segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 75.0% in 2021.The major factor contributing to the segment’s growth is the sense of security and safety the consumer experiences while remitting funds through an offline channel. However, in the upcoming years, digital mode of transfer is anticipated to register massive growth.

By Channel: The money transfer operators segment accounted for the largest revenue share & the online platforms (wallets) segment is anticipated to register significant growth over the forecast period. The segment’s growth can be attributed to the fact that online platforms save a lot of time. People no longer have to stand in lines, write cheques, or wait for paper bills, and they are not required to wait for banks to clear their cheques before accessing the funds.

Competitive Landscape:

MENA Remittance Market is concentrated among the top 10 players. Prominent players are pursuing various strategies, such as research & development initiatives, product innovations, joint ventures & strategic partnerships, expansion, and mergers & acquisitions to gain a competitive edge in the market. Market players are focusing on leveraging the capabilities of newly emerged fintech companies to offer their consumers the utmost convince of remitting funds. The major companies dominating the MENA Remittance market for its products, services, and continuous product developments are Bank of America, Citi Group Inc., Pay Pal, Wells Fargo, JP Morgan Chase among others.

Future Outlook:

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

