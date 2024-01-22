Ukraine updates: Poland's Tusk visits Kyiv, pledges support

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in Kyiv on Monday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on how to continue Polish support for Ukraine's fight against Russia's ongoing invasion.

"For me, it is very important to build the feeling that Poland is the most reliable, most stable ally of Ukraine in this deadly clash with evil," Tusk said.

Meanwhile, the United Nations is asking Russia on Monday to explain the fate of thousands of Ukrainian children believed to have been forcibly sent to Russia since the invasion began.

Poland's newly elected prime minister, Donald Tusk , arrived in Kyiv on Monday for surprise talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Tusk also met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and attended a memorial service for Ukrainian soldiers who were killed in battle with Russia.

Poland has supported Kyiv militarily, while taking in the largest number of Ukrainian refugees since Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022.

However, tensions between Poland and Ukraine have recently erupted over a Ukrainian export policy, which Polish farmers say threatens their livelihood.

Tusk is seeking ways of mending ties with Ukraine. He had earlier expressed the desire to help Ukraine economically, yet without it coming at the expense of Polish businesses.

"There are some conflicts of interest, we know it well and we will talk about them, but not only in the spirit of friendship, which is obvious, but with the attitude to solve these problems as soon as possible, not to maintain or multiply them," Tusk said.

UN questions Russia on kidnapped Ukrainian children

The United Nations is asking Russia on Monday to explain the fate of thousands of Ukrainian children believed to have been forcibly sent to Russia since that country's invasion of Ukraine.

A regular review of Russia's record is set to take place at the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child. The UN committee had sent its lengthy list of concerns to Russia back in 2023.

The committee aims to establish the number of children Russia claims to have "evacuated" to the Russian mainland or within Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine.

It is also questioning Moscow over what it has done to protect "the right of such children to preserve their identity, including nationality, name and family relations."

Ukraine accuses Russia of forcibly deporting some 20,000 Ukrainian children to Russia. Moscow argues its aim was to protect these children from the fighting.

"Placements for evacuated children are arranged, first and foremost, at their request and with their consent," Russia said in a written response sent in October and shown to media by the UN on Friday.

Only some 400 children have been thus far repatriated.

NATO prepares for biggest drill in decades

The NATO military alliance this week is beginning preparations for the launch of its biggest military drill in decades.

The "Steadfast Defender" exercise will see the participation of some 90,000 soldiers, and is due to last from February until the end of May. The drill has been described as NATO's largest since the Cold War. Along with the troops, 50 ships, 80 fighter jets, 1100 combat vehicles will be involved.

NATO top commander Chris Cavoli said the drills would rehearse the alliance's execution of defense plans in response to a potential Russian attack. It would simulate how US troops could reinforce European allies on NATO's eastern flank bordering Moscow.

NATO Military Committee Chairman Rob Bauer said the military alliance is using the exercise to "prepare for a conflict with Russia and terrorist groups."

All NATO members are taking part in the exercise, alongside Sweden, which is preparing for accession.

On Sunday, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told the state RIA news agency that the exercises mark the "final and irrevocable return of NATO to the Cold War schemes, when the military planning process, resources and infrastructure are being prepared for confrontation with Russia."

Zelenskyy weighs Ukrainian citizenship for foreign fighters

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy has put forth draft legislation that would grant foreign fighters Ukrainian citizenship.

Zelenskyy announced the proposed legislation on Monday. It would allow foreign nationals to acquire dual citizenship, unless they hail from Russia.

"Foreign volunteers who took up arms to defend Ukraine, all those who fight for Ukraine's freedom as if it were their homeland. And Ukraine will become such for them," Zelenskyy said in a post on social media.

Thousands of foreigners rushed to Ukraine at the beginning of Russia's invasion in February 2022 to fend off Moscow's attacks.

Ukraine says it repelled 8 Russian drones

Ukraine's air defense systems repelled eight Iranian-designed attack drones launched by Russia, Kyiv said on Monday.

"The enemy attacked with eight attack UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) of the Shahed-136/131 type from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region of the Russian Federation," the air force said in a statement. No immediate reports of damage were available.

Ukrainian officials have stressed that gaining control of the country's airspace was a priority for this year. Kyiv urged its Western allies to supply more air defense systems.

Moscow blames Kyiv for Baltic gas terminal fire

Russia blamed Ukraine on Monday for causing a fire at a gas terminal at the Baltic port of Ust-Luga last weekend.

The incident occurred near Russia's border with Estonia. The fire damaged a gas facility belonging to Novatek, Russia's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that Ukraine was "striking civil infrastructure," without providing any specific evidence.

The gas terminal is located over 850 kilometers (530 miles) from Ukraine.

