Indonesia Baby Food Market 2024 Industry Overview, Key Technology, Segments, SWOT Analysis, and Forecast Research 2032

The Indonesia Baby Food market value was US$ $$ billion in 2022. The Indonesia Baby Food market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2024-2032.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of the Baby Food industry in Indonesia. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, and market size in terms of market revenue.

Its market segmentations include By Food Category, By Type of Milk Formula, Nature of Food, By Channels of Distribution, and By Age Group; growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.

Market Overview:

According to Report Ocean estimates, the Indonesia Baby Food Market grew from approximately IDR ~ Bn in 2017 to approximately IDR ~ Bn in 2022 and is forecasted to grow further to IDR ~ Bn opportunity by 2027, owing to the awareness generation of the infant nutrition, increasing population and the rising urbanization.

Baby food was designated as an essential good during the COVID-19 pandemic, and as main retail distribution channels were allowed to remain open, stockpiling resulted in significant increases in retail sales.

Manufacturers and distributors are not allowed to promote or advertise formula milk for infants 6 months of age and under in health facilities under Indonesian law as it is right now. Selling, giving, or promoting newborn formula milk is not permitted in healthcare facilities or by healthcare personnel.

Declining breastfeeding practices are creating potential market opportunities for local and global infant nutrition products.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Food Category: Among the food category segment, the powder sub-segment held the dominant position and accounted for majority of the market share of Indonesia?s infant nutrition market in 2022P. Powdered infant nutrition products are expected to gain popularity due to their higher shelf life as compared to other baby food products.

By Channels of Distribution: The key distribution channels in Indonesia?s baby food market are hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores & pharmacies, and e-retailers. Hypermarkets & supermarkets were the sector?s leading distribution channel in 2022P.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in Indonesia?s infant nutrition market include Nestl? S.A., Groupe Danone, PT Kalbe Farma Tbk, PT Indofood Sukses Makmur, Indofood CBP, Mirota KSM, Nutricia Indonesia Sejahtera, Sari Husada, Mead Johnson Indonesia, and PT Frisian Flag Indonesia.

Future Outlook

The Indonesia Baby Food Market is projected to witness a CAGR of ~% between 2022 to 2027. Driven by the increasing population, urbanization, rising awareness among locals, and marketing strategies and advertisement, the Indonesia Baby Food Industry will witness growth in the coming years. Moreover, the rise in organic food, especially for the younger population, is driving the market.

