India Hosiery Market Share 2024 Comprehensive Insights, Growth Factors Analysis, Size, Innovations and Business Outlook till 2032

The “India Hosiery Market” 2024-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The India Hosiery Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and trends up to 2032.

The India Hosiery market value was US$ $$ billion in 2022. The India Hosiery market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2024-2032.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=YA102

Market Overview:

The India hosiery market is a dynamic and growing sector of the country’s textile industry. Hosiery products, which include socks, stockings, and undergarments, have gained popularity due to their comfort and affordability. With a burgeoning population and increasing disposable income, the demand for hosiery products in India has surged. This market is characterized by a diverse range of products, catering to various age groups and preferences. India has been an hotspot for hosiery due to various factors like increasing penetration of online sales. Attraction of youth towards yoga and work out which need hosiery clothes. Changing lifestyles and demographic factors are bringing changes in demand patterns for hosiery.

The segment of dry type transformer is expected to continue to grow over the next five years. The investments in hosiery market would further drive this segment. Revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2022-2028) of ~$%.

The domestic and international players which cater India Hosiery Lux Industries Ltd., Rupa & Co. Ltd., Dollar Industries Ltd., Bhartiya International Ltd., Bodycare Creations Ltd., Enamor, Jockey India are the top players offering transformer services.

India Hosiery Market Analysis

India Hosiery market has been an evolving industry, which is constantly growing with major launches and innovations in clothing from different companies. Government initiatives and projects where clothing projects are concerned are the major areas where there is a need of India Hosiery market.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=YA102

The India Hosiery market is growing at the CAGR rate of ~$% during the forecast years 2022-2028.

Changing lifestyles and demographic factors are bringing changes in demand patterns for hosiery. Urban demand is expected to remain stable, while a well distributed monsoon and probable inflation moderation should boost rural demand, leading to a recovery of 35-40 per cent in volume.

Potential export opportunities, especially to Gulf countries, has bumped up the market volume further.

Also due to the rise in disposable income and more number of the working population of women, the demand for fashion and luxury items is increasing in the country which also includes clothing items.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Product Type: The India Hosiery market is segmented by type into Body Stockings, Socks, Knee Highs, Hold-Ups, and Other Product Types. The socks segment dominant in the product type in India Hosiery market in 2022.

socks are considered essential everyday wear, ensuring a consistent demand. Additionally, the fashion industry’s influence has led to the popularity of various sock styles, from casual to sportswear, further driving sales. Furthermore, the affordability of socks makes them accessible to a wide consumer base, particularly in a price-sensitive market like India. As a result, the socks segment continued to thrive and capture a significant share of the hosiery market in 2022.

By End user applications: The India Hosiery market is segmented into men and women.

The Men dominate the segment of end user application in India Hosiery market in 2022.

Get a Free Sample PDF copy of the report @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=YA102

Men in India are more inclined towards wearing hosiery products, such as socks and undergarments, on a daily basis for comfort and functionality. Moreover, changing fashion trends and a growing awareness of style have also led to an increased demand for men’s hosiery products. As a result, the men’s segment commanded a substantial share of the market, reflecting the strong preference for hosiery among male consumers in 2022.

By Geography: The India Hosiery market is segmented in to north, south, east and west region of India. The dominant region in the India Hosiery market in the year 2022 is the west region

The western region of India is an economic powerhouse, home to major metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Pune. These cities serve as significant commercial and industrial hubs, contributing to higher consumer purchasing power. As a result, consumers in the west have more disposable income to spend on hosiery products.

Western India is known for its fashion-forward population. The region is home to several fashion-conscious individuals who are keen on keeping up with the latest trends. This has driven the demand for hosiery products, including socks, leggings, and innerwear, as they are an integral part of everyday fashion.

The western region has witnessed rapid urbanization and modernization, leading to lifestyle changes. As people in urban areas adopt Western clothing styles, the demand for hosiery items has increased significantly, especially among the younger population.

Several renowned hosiery manufacturers and brands have their presence and manufacturing units in the western region. This strategic presence allows for better distribution and accessibility of hosiery products to consumers across India, boosting the market’s growth.

Buy Now and Get a Discount of 30% @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=YA102

Competitive Landscape:

There are about more than ~500 India Hosiery service provider companies in India with majority of them offering their services in the country. India Hosiery market is moderately fragmented with ~25-30 players are dominant. Players like Lux Industries Ltd., Rupa & Co. Ltd., Dollar Industries Ltd., are competing on dominance over large customer base.

Bhartiya International Ltd. and Bodycare Creations Ltd. are expanding their market sixe. Enamor, Jockey India are expanding their international value and emerging as popular competitors in the dry type transformer market. These players are the top tier players that are giving tough competition in the market.

Recent Developments:

In May 2022, Falke Introduced New Pressure-Free Running Socks. Falke’s new Pressure-Free sock incorporates a unique design feature to reduce the potential hotspot across the bridge of the foot. Falke has inserted a striated pad of channels on top of the foot that may move dynamically in response to foot movements. This helps to spread movement pressure and relieve pressure buildup in this area.

In October 2021, The Heist Studios brand unveiled four novel sustainable tights in its AW21 product range. Each product has been sustainably manufactured with the help of recycled Elastane and Polyamide to sustain the brand’s essence.

In September 2021, SKIMS, the shapewear brand, launched its first sock collection. The socks come in four different fabrics and styles. There are four categories: Hosiery, Everyday, Sport, and Slouch. The socks will also be available in various lengths, including ankle, mid-calf, and crew, as well as multiple colors.

Future Outlook:

India Hosiery market has expected CAGR in future outlook is ~$% from forecast year of 2022-2028.

India?s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the United Arab Emirates could also boost textile exports in the sector, especially of hosiery.

Backed by a revival in rural demand, the hosiery industry in India is expected to see 18-20 per cent revenue growth this fiscal, reaching a figure of ?36,000 crore, according to a report by CRISIL Ratings.

Amid strong demand pull, Indian hosiery manufacturers will reduce spending on advertising and marketing. A rise in operating leverage from higher capacity utilisation will aid profitability as well, hence, operating margin will improve to the pre-pandemic level of 12-14 per cent.

Get an Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report at:@-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=YA102

Reasons to Buy This Report:

(A) This research is an invaluable resource for top-level executives, policymakers, industry professionals, sales managers, and market stakeholders. It empowers them to make informed decisions and develop effective strategies.

(B) The report provides a comprehensive analysis of INDIA HOSIERY market revenues at global, regional, and country levels, offering projections up to 2032. This data allows companies to assess market share, identify growth opportunities, and explore new markets.

(C) The research includes segmentation of the INDIA HOSIERY market based on types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation facilitates strategic planning and resource allocation based on the expected growth rates of each segment.

(D) Investors benefit from an analysis of the INDIA HOSIERY market, gaining insights into market scope, positioning, key drivers, challenges, growth opportunities, and potential threats. This information aids in making well-informed investment decisions.

(E) The report offers a detailed analysis of competitors, their key strategies, and market positioning. This knowledge equips businesses with a better understanding of the competitive landscape, enabling them to strategize effectively.

(F) The study aids in evaluating INDIA HOSIERY market predictions by region, key countries, and top companies, providing valuable information for investment planning and decision-making.

Key Questions Market Research and Analysis Report

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What is the historical growth rate of the market, and what are the projected growth rates for the future?

Who are the major players in the market, and what is their market share?

What are the market trends and dynamics influencing the industry?

What are the key drivers of market growth?

What are the challenges and barriers faced by market participants?

What are the emerging opportunities in the market?

What is the competitive landscape of the market?

What are the consumer preferences, behaviors, and buying patterns within the market?

What is the market segmentation, and how are different market segments performing?

What are the pricing trends and strategies in the market?

Get The Insights You Need By Customizing Your Report To Fit Your Unique Needs And Goals @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=YA102

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today’s competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

Contact Information:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, United States

Telephone: +1 888 212 3539 (US – Toll-Free)

For more information and to explore their offerings, visit their website at:https://www.reportocean.com/