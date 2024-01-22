Conference on "The Future Hong Kong Economy" gathers thought leaders to discuss the city’s economic development

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 January 2024 - The "Thought Leadership Conference Series: The Future of Hong Kong Economy", organised by HKU Business School and co-organised by the Hong Kong Institute of Economics and Business Strategy, concluded successfully on 18 January. The conference gathers distinguished scholars, policymakers and business leaders to engage in knowledge exchange and explore policy directions and opportunities for economic development in various topics, including the global economic outlook, repositioning Hong Kong economy, uncovering economic opportunities for Hong Kong's transformation, entrepreneurs' perception on the future opportunities, ESG Development and talent cultivation. This year, the conference invited Professor Joseph Stiglitz, Nobel Memorial Prize laureate in Economic Sciences and Mr. Vincent Lo, Founder and Chairman of Shui On Group as keynote speakers.



(From left) Professor Hongbin Cai, Dean and Chair of Economics of HKU Business School; Professor Christoph H Loch, Professor of Operations & Technology Management, Co-Director of the Cambridge Centre for Chinese Management, and Former Dean of Cambridge Judge Business School and Editor-in-Chief of Management Science; Professor Richard Wong, Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor of The University of Hong Kong, Chair of Economics & Philip Wong Kennedy Wong Professor in Political Economy, and Director of Hong Kong Institute of Economics and Business Strategy; Professor Joseph Stiglitz, Nobel Memorial Prize laureate in Economic Sciences; engaged in a panel discussion.

Professor Richard Wong, Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor of The University of Hong Kong, Chair of Economics & Philip Wong Kennedy Wong Professor in Political Economy, and Director of Hong Kong Institute of Economics and Business Strategy, in his welcoming remarks, said, 'As a highly open economy, Hong Kong's economy is inherently intertwined with global developments. It is a fundamental truth that when the world prospers, so does Hong Kong, and conversely, when the world faces challenges, Hong Kong's prosperity is also affected. It is crucial for us to look beyond the immediate concerns of geopolitical dynamics and post-pandemic economic recovery. By embracing resilience, creativity, and collaboration, we can navigate the challenges ahead, unlock new opportunities, and pave the way for a prosperous future for Hong Kong and its people.'



Professor Joseph Stiglitz, Nobel Memorial Prize laureate in Economic Sciences said, 'Global cooperation is crucial to address worldwide issues, particularly climate change and pandemics, even in a world characterized by divisions. Collaboration in these specific domains serves the best interests of all parties involved. We currently live in an era where nothing can be taken for granted. The emergence of new economic actors, political landscapes, geoeconomics, and geopolitics further underscores the need for collective action. This holds particular significance for Hong Kong, as it will be significantly impacted by these evolving global dynamics. Similar to other regions, Hong Kong will encounter fresh challenges as it navigates through these uncertain waters.'



Mr. Vincent Lo, Founder and Chairman of Shui On Group, in his lunch keynote speech, said, 'The Greater Bay Area offers many and different opportunities. Hong Kong has to be able to make good use of the private sector and resources from around the world, and becomes an investment hub for the Belt and Road Initiatives. We have all the necessary expertise, together with Hong Kong's invaluable and unique experience in participating and contributing to the Chinese Mainland in its 45 years of phenomenal growth and development. We know what to, how to raise the funds and necessary resources for the successful completion of the projects. Hong Kong is a super-value creator.'



Mr. Chris Sun, JP, Secretary for Labour and Welfare of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, attended a panel discussion of Hong Kong's talent and youth development and said, 'For decades, Hong Kong has greatly benefited from the abundance of local talent. It is the extensive and highly skilled local talent pool that has shaped Hong Kong into what it is today. However, the current reality we face is a shortage of talent. As we look ahead, our challenge lies not only in attracting talent but also in retaining it. This is why we have established the Hong Kong Talent Engage to provide facilitation services, but more importantly, to build our partner circle.'



Professor Hongbin Cai, Dean and Chair of Economics of HKU Business School said 'HKU Business School has been dedicated to conducting economic policy research for many years, aiming to contribute to the sustainable development of Hong Kong's economy. To cope with the future challenges of Hong Kong, society needs to focus on vision, policies, housing, and land. This year's Green Paper and conference have achieved remarkable results, receiving enthusiastic feedback from participants and affirming their value and impact.'



Professor Heiwai Tang, Associate Dean (External Relations) & Victor and William Fung Professor in Economics of HKU Business School and Associate Director of Hong Kong Institute of Economics and Business Strategy concluded the conference and said, 'Despite the numerous challenges and uncertainties, including unforeseen geopolitical tensions, we always remain optimistic due to collective action in society. This year's conference and Green Paper has been a resounding success, which brought together stakeholders from various sectors, showcasing their eagerness to contribute ideas and recommendations to the challenges facing our economy. HKU Business School looks forward to building upon this success and continuing our collaborative efforts in the future.'



HKU Business School has been committed to analysing Hong Kong's economic landscape and policy issues through professional knowledge and distinguished research. Collaborating with other renowned scholars, our faculty members have recently published the "Hong Kong Economic Policy Green Paper 2024" and held the 3rd Conference on The Future Hong Kong Economy, after its inaugural edition in 2021, bringing together leaders from various sectors of society to contribute ideas and strategies for the long-term prosperity of the city.

Hashtag: #HKUBusinessSchool #HKUBS #HKU #UniversityOfHongKong #FutureOfHongKongEconomyConference #Economy #Finance #ProfessorJosephStiglitz #Nobel #VincentLo #ShuiOnGrouop #RichardWong #ChrisSun #HongBinCai #HeiWaiTang





https://www.hkubs.hku.hk/

https://www.linkedin.com/school/hkufbe/

https://twitter.com/HKUFBE

https://www.facebook.com/hkufbe

Wechat: https://www.hkubs.hku.hk/eventsite/future-of-hong-kong-economy-2024/

https://www.instagram.com/hkufbe/

https://www.youtube.com/user/hkufbecomm

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HKU Business School

Established in 2001, HKU Business School is the youngest and most dynamic member of The University of Hong Kong (HKU). The School strives to nurture first-class business leaders and foster academic and relevant research to serve the needs of Hong Kong, China and the rest of the world in the new Asia-led economy. As a top international business school in Asia, the School engages leading scholars from all corners of the globe and they instil in students global knowledge with an Asian perspective. The School attracts top students from Hong Kong and beyond.



HKU Business School offers a full spectrum of business education, and has achieved remarkable growth in faculty strength and research capability in the last two decades. The School ranks Asia's No.1 in UTD Research Rankings in 2021; its full-time MBA has been ranked Asia's no. 1 in the World MBA Rankings released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) for 10 years. The School has well-established and strategic partnership with world renowned universities and corporate partners, providing market-oriented content, superior learning and instrumental resources for our students.



To better serve our students and alumni in various cities and regions and facilitate collaboration opportunities with business communities around the globe, HKU Business School has established a unique international network that extends to Beijing, Shenzhen, Vietnam and Tel Aviv. The School is well-positioned to be a leading, globally-impactful academic institution of business and economics.



HKU Business School is fully accredited by the European Quality Improvement Systems (EQUIS) and the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).



Visit us at https://www.hkubs.hku.hk/

