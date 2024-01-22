Taiwan to launch new Navy Sea Control Missile Command

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Sea Control Missile Command for the Navy will be established this year and based in western Taiwan.

Taiwan plans to establish the command to respond to the continuous production and phased delivery of Hsiung Feng II, Hsiung Feng III, and extended-range Hsiung Feng III anti-ship missiles, along with the procurement of 100 Harpoon Coastal Defense System Launcher Transporter Units from the U.S. and 400 Harpoon missiles, reported Liberty Times. It is expected to be completed by the end of this year, with the command headquarters to be located in Yunlin County's Huwei Township.

However, based on feedback from residents, officials have decided to simplify the mission of the command headquarters. The headquarters will house administrative buildings and barracks, while the anti-ship missiles will be stored in an appropriate area outside the command headquarters.

A source in the military was cited by the newspaper as saying that newly established missile units, whether designed for anti-ship missiles or anti-aircraft missiles, primarily utilize mobile missile launcher vehicles. The source said they will mobilize to tactical positions based on wartime defense missions, moving away from the previous approach of fixed positions.