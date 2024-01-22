Taiwan EVA Air passengers advised to buy travel insurance as strike looms

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With an EVA Air pilot strike looming over the Lunar New Year, a travel expert advised the public to consider buying travel insurance.

News broke on Monday (Jan. 22) that EVA Air pilots have voted to go on strike, not ruling out the possibility that it will take place during the Lunar New Year, in which case they would only provide 24-hour notice. As a precaution, Lee Chi-yuen (李奇嶽), a spokesperson of the Taipei-based Travel Quality Assurance Association, recommended tourists apply for travel insurance, per CNA.

During a press conference, Lee said that if travelers participating in group tours encounter an airline strike, the contract liability insurance of the travel group does not provide compensation. According to regulations, travel operators are responsible for arranging accommodation and three meals for passengers, and subsequently can seek compensation from the airline.

Taking the previous China Airlines pilot strike incident as an example, China Airlines compensated group and individual clients a maximum of US$250 per person per day, based on actual expenses.

Lee said that during the Lunar New Year, costs for ticket changes and rebookings are often high. With the looming EVA Air pilot strike, Lee recommended tourists purchase travel insurance as soon as possible and inquire about specific compensation the company would provide in the event of a strike.

Lee said travel agencies should have a standardized handling procedure in the event of a pilot strike. He hopes the Ministry of Transportation and Communications can coordinate the situation so travel agencies will know how to handle the aftermath.

Lee said the airlines would not charge handling fees if passengers need to change or cancel tickets during a strike. However, they may not be able to take their trip as planned because seats are likely to be sold out during the Lunar New Year.