TSMC hints at possible factory in southern Taiwan

Semiconductor company rumored to build new plant in Chiayi County

  533
By Michael Nakhiengchanh, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/22 16:56
An aerial view of Chiayi Science Park. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Media reports indicated on Monday (Jan. 22) that semiconductor giant TSMC is rumored to build a new 1-nanometer factory in Chiayi Science Park in Taibao City, Chiayi County, per CNA.

TSMC accepted an inquiry from a CNA reporter regarding the rumors on Monday. The company said the selection of the plant location involves many considerations, and "TSMC views Taiwan as its main base and does not exclude any possibilities."

Chiayi County Magistrate Weng Chang-liang (翁章梁) said that he welcomes TSMC and believes Chiayi will become the most competitive in western Taiwan if the company chooses to invest in it, per UDN.

Chiayi County Legislator Tsai Yi-yu (蔡易餘) added that Chiayi has an abundance of solar energy and adequate land, and hopes that TSMC will consider it given these factors, per Newtalk.
TSMC
Chiayi
Weng Chang-liang (翁章梁)
Tsai Yi-yu (蔡易餘)

