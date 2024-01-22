Taiwan's EVA Air pilots say strike could impact US, Europe flights

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taoyuan Union of Pilots (TUP) warned that a potential strike by EVA Air pilots during the Lunar New Year could affect flights to the U.S. and Europe.

On Monday (Jan. 22), the TUP announced that 900 out of 1,398 union members voted in favor of striking. It said 85% of EVA Air pilots and 65% of union members agreed to authorize a strike against the carrier.

The TUP said 75% of EVA Air union members are pilots of long-haul flights operating between Taiwan and major airports in North America and Europe.

Passengers could experience disruptions traveling to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Chicago, and Houston in the U.S.; Toronto and Vancouver in Canada; and Paris, London, Amsterdam, Vienna, Munich, Milan, and others in Europe. The union advised passengers to make preparations and consider alternative arrangements.

The TUP said it is not "striking just to strike" and considers such an action a last resort, but alleged that since mediations began in February, EVA Air has failed to respond to its demands. It claimed the company also ignored issues related to illegal broker firms and the illegal employment of foreign pilots, which have allegedly resulted in penalties.

It urged EVA Air to address their demands, engage in negotiations, and seek consensus. The union emphasized they will keep a "responsible and open negotiating attitude" until the final moment before formally announcing the start of a strike, provided the airline is willing to present a proposal addressing the union's concerns.

EVA Air issued a three-point statement in response to the union's vote. It expressed regret over the vote and called on the union to prioritize the rights and interests of passengers and continue negotiations with a "rational and pragmatic attitude."

Regarding the pilot's demand for a 20% pay raise and an increase in their international allowance to US$6 per hour (NT$187) from US$3.30 per hour, the airline claimed that since the union submitted this request in 2022, pilots' wages have been hiked by over 20% according to their ranks and flight allowances have also been increased. The air carrier claimed that pilots have seen a resulting monthly salary increase ranging between NT$18,000 and NT$36,000.

As for the hiring of foreign pilots, EVA Air said it "actively nurtures domestic pilot talent" and that foreign pilots are only hired when there is a shortage of local pilots. It stressed that the promotion standards are consistent with those of local pilots, and the recruitment and training of foreign pilots adhere to relevant laws and regulations.

The airline said it would not give up on negotiations with the union. With over 1,460 pilots at EVA Air, it cited media reports as indicating that 543 pilots have voted in favor of the strike, accounting for 37% of the total.

EVA Air said it has established an emergency response team to coordinate staffing levels, flight scheduling, and passenger transportation planning, to ensure the operation of major routes. In the event of a strike, EVA said information about affected flights will be promptly announced on its website and mobile app and a webpage will be set up to provide updates on flight changes.