Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market A Comprehensive Study Reveals a Bright Future Ahead

Global Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market is valued approximately USD 2.91 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. As per the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) all sweeteners which are derived from a natural source are called natural, no matter how highly refined and processed they might be. The natural sweetener must have nothing artificial, or synthetic included in or added to it. Some of the widely used natural sweeteners are agave nectar, brown rice syrup, date sugar, honey, sorghum syrup and stevia. Growing diabetic population globally and rising health consciousness are key drivers for the growth of Naturally Derived Sweeteners market. For instance, according to The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) – as of 2021 globally Approximately 537 million adults (between age 20-79 years) are living with diabetes and, by the year 2030 this number is further estimated to reach to 643 million and 783 million by 2045. Also, in June 2021, Cargill launched its naturally derived sweeteners Sweet Pure wheat and barley malt syrup. Sweet pure sweetener is high in maltose, and offers mild relative sweetness, medium viscosity to bakery, snack bar and cereal applications. Also, with growing R&D activities and shifting consumer preferences toward organic products, the adoption & demand for Naturally Derived Sweeteners is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, premium pricing of Naturally Derived Sweeteners due to high extraction cost impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Major market player included in this report are:

E. I. du Pont de Nemours Company

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Merisant Company

Tate & Lyle PLC

Cargill

Madhava Natural Sweeteners

PureCircle Limited

Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd.

GLG Lifetech Corporation

Wisdom Natural Brands (SweetLeaf Stevia)

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Stevia

Palm Sugar

Coconut Sugar

Honey

Maple Syrup

Monk Fruit Sugar

Agave Syrup

Lucuma Fruit Sugar

Molasses

Natural Sweetener Blends

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

Crystal

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Sales Channel:

Online Sales Channel

Offline Sales Channel

By End Use Industries:

foods & beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Tabletop Sweetener

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Here are some key areas that are likely to be covered in this report:

Introduction and Executive Summary: Overview of the report’s objectives and scope.

Summary of key findings and market highlights. Market Overview: Definition and classification of Naturally Derived Sweeteners.

Market size and growth prospects.

Historical and forecasted market trends. Market Dynamics: Drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting the Naturally Derived Sweeteners market.

Regulatory landscape and its impact on market growth.

Technological advancements and innovations in Naturally Derived Sweeteners formulations. Market Segmentation: Segmentation by product type.

Segmentation by application.

Geographic segmentation (regions, countries, or continents). Market Trends and Developments: Emerging markets and growth regions.

Product development and launches.

Market consolidation and mergers/acquisitions. Competitive Landscape: Analysis of key market players.

Company profiles, including financials, product portfolios, and market strategies.

SWOT analysis of major players. Market Share and Ranking: Market share analysis of leading companies.

Ranking of companies based on market presence. Customer Analysis: Target customer demographics.

Customer preferences and buying behavior.

Market entry strategies for new players. Distribution Channel Analysis: Assessment of distribution.

Distribution strategies of key market players. Pricing Analysis: Pricing trends and strategies.

Price elasticity and its impact on market demand. Regulatory Environment: Overview of regulatory approvals and compliance.

Impact of regulatory changes on market dynamics. Market Outlook and Future Trends: Forecasted market growth and opportunities.

Emerging trends, such as the adoption of generic Naturally Derived Sweeteners products.

Market challenges and potential risks.

What will the worldwide Naturally Derived Sweeteners market look like in 2032, and what growth rate is anticipated?

What challenges must be overcome for the Naturally Derived Sweeteners market to experience continuous growth?

What key conclusions emerged from a five-forces examination of the global market?

Who are the key participants in the worldwide market, and what are their winning strategies?

What manufacturing tools and raw materials, as well as what production technique, are utilized to produce Naturally Derived Sweeteners?

