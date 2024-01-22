Natural Food Preservatives Market Analyzing the Competitive Landscape and Growth Potential

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the global Natural Food Preservatives Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

Global Natural Food Preservatives Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2024-2032. Natural Food Preservatives are additives which are used for enhancing shelf life of any food product. Salt is common type of food preservative. Other natural Food Preservatives includes rosemary and oregano extract, hops, salt, sugar, vinegar, alcohol, diatomaceous earth, and castor oil. Growing demand for organic food and rising research & development, new product launches by leading market players are key drivers for the growth of Natural Food Preservatives market. For instance, according to Good Food Institute (GFI)- Sales of plant-based food products in USA reached to USD 7 billion in 2020, an increase of 27% from sales of USD 5.5 billion in the year 2019. In 2020, 57 percent of all U.S. households preferred plant-based foods (approx. 71 million households) as compared to 53 percent in 2019. Also, in October 2021 ADM (US based, global leader in nutrition and agricultural origination and processing) has invested in Acies Bio (a Slovenia-based biotechnology company) in order to expand its Microbial Science and Technology Innovation Capabilities. Also, with the surging demand from end use verticals and growing health consciousness among consumers, the adoption & demand for Natural Food Preservatives is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, fluctuating cost of raw material and shelf life of natural food preservatives may impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Major market player included in this report are:

Koninklijke DSM N.V.,

Cargill, Inc,

Kemin Industries, Inc.,

Archer Daniels Midland Company,

Tate & Lyle PLC.,

BASF SE,

Corbion NV,

Galactic SA,

Biosecur Lab (Foodguard),

ITA 3 S.r.l.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

Plant

Animal

Microbial

Mineral

By Product Type:

Microbial Derived

Nisin

Natamycin

Rosemary Extract

Botanical Extracts

Natural Acids

Salts

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By End Use Industries:

Bakery

Confectionery

Dairy Products

Yogurt & Sour Cream

Cheese & Butter

Soups

Beverages

Dairy-based

Plant-based

Juices

Snacks

Jams & Spreads

Meat, Fish, & Poultry Products

Sauces & Dressings

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Market Key Highlights

Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024- 2032)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What will the worldwide Natural Food Preservatives market look like in 2032, and what growth rate is anticipated?

What challenges must be overcome for the Natural Food Preservatives market to experience continuous growth?

What key conclusions emerged from a five-forces examination of the global market?

Who are the key participants in the worldwide market, and what are their winning strategies?

What manufacturing tools and raw materials, as well as what production technique, are utilized to produce Natural Food Preservatives?

