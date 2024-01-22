Licorice Candy Market Research Insights: Unveiling the Potential for Massive Expansion

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the global Licorice Candy Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

Global Licorice Candy Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2024-2032. Licorice candies are made from licorice extracts obtained from a flowering plant of the bean family Fabaceae, which is mainly found in Western Asia, North Africa, and Southern Europe. Licorice candies are found to be helpful in treating conditions such as eczema, tooth decay, and sore throat. Licorice roots also have proven beneficial in cleaning respiratory systems. Growing demand for plant-based foods and rising health consciousness among consumers are key drivers for the growth of Licorice Candy market. For instance, according to The Good Food Institute, USA retail sales of plant-based foods in USA reached to USD 7 billion in the year 2020, indicating growth of 27 percent from the year 2019. In 2020, 57 percent of all U.S. households purchased plant-based foods (approximately 71 million households) as compared to 53 percent household in the year 2019. Also, as per India Brand Equity Forum- the markets for medical plants in India is estimated at USD 0.056 billion in the year 2019 and it is expected to increase at a CAGR 38.5% and would reach to USD 0.188 billion by the year 2026. Also, with the increasing adoption from pharmaceutical industry and shifting trend towards healthy eating, the adoption & demand for Licorice Candy is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, volatile costs of raw material, impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

The Old Time Candy Company

Gimbal’s Fine Candy

Kenny’s Candy Company, Inc.

Red Vines

Kookaburra Liquorice

AirHeads

Candy Crate Inc.

American Licorice Company

The Hershey Company

Darrell Lea

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Original Black Licorice

Fruit Flavored Candy

Apple

Anise

Grape

Cinnamon

Grape

Strawberry

Others

By Packaging:

Cans

Jars

Bottles

Others

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Modern Trade

Convenience Store

Departmental Store

Online Retailers

Traditional Grocery Store

Other Channels

By End Use Industries:

Restaurants and Hotels

Schools and Institutions

Recreational and Sports Centers

Household Consumption

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Here are some key areas that are likely to be covered in this report:

Introduction and Executive Summary: Overview of the report’s objectives and scope.

Summary of key findings and market highlights. Market Overview: Definition and classification of Licorice Candy.

Market size and growth prospects.

Historical and forecasted market trends. Market Dynamics: Drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting the Licorice Candy market.

Regulatory landscape and its impact on market growth.

Technological advancements and innovations in Licorice Candy formulations. Market Segmentation: Segmentation by product type.

Segmentation by application.

Geographic segmentation (regions, countries, or continents). Market Trends and Developments: Emerging markets and growth regions.

Product development and launches.

Market consolidation and mergers/acquisitions. Competitive Landscape: Analysis of key market players.

Company profiles, including financials, product portfolios, and market strategies.

SWOT analysis of major players. Market Share and Ranking: Market share analysis of leading companies.

Ranking of companies based on market presence. Customer Analysis: Target customer demographics.

Customer preferences and buying behavior.

Market entry strategies for new players. Distribution Channel Analysis: Assessment of distribution.

Distribution strategies of key market players. Pricing Analysis: Pricing trends and strategies.

Price elasticity and its impact on market demand. Regulatory Environment: Overview of regulatory approvals and compliance.

Impact of regulatory changes on market dynamics. Market Outlook and Future Trends: Forecasted market growth and opportunities.

Emerging trends, such as the adoption of generic Licorice Candy products.

Market challenges and potential risks.

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What will the worldwide Licorice Candy market look like in 2032, and what growth rate is anticipated?

What challenges must be overcome for the Licorice Candy market to experience continuous growth?

What key conclusions emerged from a five-forces examination of the global market?

Who are the key participants in the worldwide market, and what are their winning strategies?

What manufacturing tools and raw materials, as well as what production technique, are utilized to produce Licorice Candy?

