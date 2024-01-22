Family of 5 found dead in Kaohsiung home

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A family of five has been found dead in their Kaohsiung home.

Police discovered the bodies of a husband and wife and their three children in their home on Sunday evening (Jan. 21), CNA reported. On Monday, authorities said the deaths were not caused by suicide, and the family was not considered at risk by social service agencies.

An investigation into the cause of the deaths is ongoing.

The Kaohsiung education bureau said on Monday that two of the deceased children attended kindergarten in the city, and the other child was an elementary school student in a different area. The bureau said group counseling services will be provided at the kindergarten the children attended.

UDN, FTNN, and other news outlets published reports on Monday that the children were all under 7 years old, and that the parents were in their late twenties. The reports have not been confirmed by police.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at 1925, or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995 (English and Chinese service available).

Foreign residents can also call the Community Services Center for urgent mental health advice (English and Chinese service available) on 02-2836-8134 during business hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday) and on 0932-594-578 after hours.