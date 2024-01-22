Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Family of 5 found dead in Kaohsiung home

Police investigating death of 2 adults, 3 children

  3293
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/22 15:12
The Kaohsiung city skyline is pictured from above. (Canva image)

The Kaohsiung city skyline is pictured from above. (Canva image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A family of five has been found dead in their Kaohsiung home.

Police discovered the bodies of a husband and wife and their three children in their home on Sunday evening (Jan. 21), CNA reported. On Monday, authorities said the deaths were not caused by suicide, and the family was not considered at risk by social service agencies.

An investigation into the cause of the deaths is ongoing.

The Kaohsiung education bureau said on Monday that two of the deceased children attended kindergarten in the city, and the other child was an elementary school student in a different area. The bureau said group counseling services will be provided at the kindergarten the children attended.

UDN, FTNN, and other news outlets published reports on Monday that the children were all under 7 years old, and that the parents were in their late twenties. The reports have not been confirmed by police.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at 1925, or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995 (English and Chinese service available).

Foreign residents can also call the Community Services Center for urgent mental health advice (English and Chinese service available) on 02-2836-8134 during business hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday) and on 0932-594-578 after hours.
Kaohisung
Police invesitgation
Family welfare
Social Welfare
Kaohsiung education bureau

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan court orders compensation for landslide destruction of Indigenous village
Taiwan court orders compensation for landslide destruction of Indigenous village
2024/01/18 16:24
Kaohsuing bank teller 'accidentally kicks' NT$100,000 cash deposit under table
Kaohsuing bank teller 'accidentally kicks' NT$100,000 cash deposit under table
2023/11/09 15:18
One dead, six injured after woman runs red light in south Taiwan city
One dead, six injured after woman runs red light in south Taiwan city
2023/11/04 13:25
49 hospital admissions after Taiwan school group eats at fish restaurant
49 hospital admissions after Taiwan school group eats at fish restaurant
2023/11/03 14:09
Taipower records 645 power outages in Kaohsiung so far this year
Taipower records 645 power outages in Kaohsiung so far this year
2023/09/27 20:35